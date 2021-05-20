More News:

May 20, 2021

Free wine, access to state parks among latest incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey

Anyone ages 18 and older can also enter for a chance to have dinner with Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
N.J. COVID-19 vaccine incentives Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy started the 'Operation Jersey Summer' initiative earlier this month to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state pushed forward with its reopening plans.

Interested in a glass of wine on the house, free access to state parks for the rest of the year or dinner with Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy? Well, get vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor said.

New Jersey rolled out new incentives on Wednesday for residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state pushes to have as many as 4.7 million adults fully inoculated by the end of June.

"Millions of New Jerseyans have rolled up their sleeves and received a vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, but there is still much work to be done in order to reach our goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated New Jersey adults by June 30," Murphy said. "We are determined to reach our vaccination goals and make this the best Jersey summer yet."

Starting May 27, New Jersey will offer free passes to its 51 state parks and forest facilities to residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. These passes will allow residents to freely enter and access state parks and forests without being charged with walk-in or parking fees. The pass will be good through the rest of the year and holds the same value as an annual state park pass.

Residents can request a free pass upon entry at any state park and may need their COVID-19 vaccination card when doing so. New Jersey will also provide refunds to fully-vaccinated residents who already bought annual state park passes. A full list of state parks and forests, of which about 18 are located across South Jersey, can be accessed on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's website

New Jersey residents ages 21 and older who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in May can visit one of nine participating wineries to receive a free glass of wine. Adults must show their COVID-19 vaccination card in order to receive the complimentary drink. 

Seven of the nine participating wineries can be found in South Jersey.

Atlantic County

Bellview Winery, Landisville
DiMatteo Vineyards, Hammonton
Tomasello Winery, Hammonton
White Horse Winery, Hammonton

Camden County

•Amalthea Cellars, Atco

Salem County

•Auburn Road Vineyards, Pilesgrove
•Salem Oak Vineyards, Pedricktown

Starting Wednesday, anyone ages 18 and older who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in New Jersey can enter to win a dinner with the governor and the first lady (along with a guest). The winner will have a choice between having dinner at Drumthwacket, the official governor's residence in Princeton, or the governor's residence at Island Beach State Park. Entries are due by May 31 and can be submitted on the state's website.

"Operation Jersey Summer," the statewide public awareness campaign aimed at getting all eligible people who live, work and study in New Jersey vaccinated against COVID-19, began earlier this month as the state accelerated its reopening plans and eased most of its pandemic restrictions.

Among the incentives that the initiative was already offering includes free beer at 13 breweries across the state for residents who get their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in May, walk-in appointments at New Jersey's six mega vaccinations sites to eligible residents and the "Grateful for the Shot" campaign, which has allowed people to get vaccinated after attending religious services.

More than 8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, according to the state. Over 3.93 million New Jerseyans are now fully vaccinated, putting the state about 83% of the way towards its goal of having 70% of the adult population fully vaccinated by the end of next month.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus New Jersey Wineries South Jersey Atlantic County Salem County Phil Murphy Island Beach State Park Drumthwacket Parks Wine Camden County Forests Tammy Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved