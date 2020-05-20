New Jersey fugitive allegedly killed wife with wine chiller

May 20, 2020
Police are searching for an Ocean County woman who allegedly killed her wife with a wine chiller.
Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick Township, has been charged with murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to a joint statement released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick Township Police Department. She also faces related weapons offenses.
Police found Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus dead Sunday in an upstairs bedroom at the apartment the couple shared on Creek Road. Investigators determined that a "cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine" was used to kill her.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Brick police detective Ken Steinberg at (732) 262-1113 or detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (732) 929-4760, ext. 3964.
