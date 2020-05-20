New Jersey fugitive allegedly killed wife with wine chiller

Police found Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus dead Sunday in an upstairs bedroom at the apartment the couple shared on Creek Road. Investigators determined that a "cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine" was used to kill her.



An arrest warrant has been issued for Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Brick police detective Ken Steinberg at (732) 262-1113 or detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (732) 929-4760, ext. 3964.

