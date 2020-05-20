More News:

May 20, 2020

New Jersey fugitive allegedly killed wife with wine chiller

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, of Ocean County, faces murder and weapons charges

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Murder Charges
Wine chiller homicide Source/Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Mayra Gavilanez-Electus, 48, of Ocean County, New Jersey, is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her wife, Rebecca, 32, with a wine chiller.

Police are searching for an Ocean County woman who allegedly killed her wife with a wine chiller.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick Township, has been charged with murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to a joint statement released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick Township Police Department. She also faces related weapons offenses.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Wolf discourages Pennsylvania residents from visiting beaches on Memorial Day weekend

Police found Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus dead Sunday in an upstairs bedroom at the apartment the couple shared on Creek Road. Investigators determined that a "cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine" was used to kill her. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Brick police detective Ken Steinberg at (732) 262-1113 or detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (732) 929-4760, ext. 3964.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Murder Charges New Jersey Homicides Brick Ocean County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Beaches

Gov. Wolf discourages Pennsylvania residents from visiting beaches on Memorial Day weekend
Jersey Shore beaches

Prevention

New injectable HIV drug may offer stronger protection than PrEP pills
New Injectable HIV Drug

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

Television

Thinking of binging Bojack Horseman? Try these 3 episodes first
Bojack-Horseman_051920

Entertainment

Find unique virtual experiences with Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home
Wonder From Home virtual experiences

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved