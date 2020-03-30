More News:

March 30, 2020

New Jersey has 'no plans' to switch to self-service gas during coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Murphy says

As state confronts surge in COVID-19 cases, time-honored ban will remain in effect

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
Coronavirus gas new jersey Source/Pexels.com

Unlike Oregon, New Jersey will not be switching to self-service gas stations during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

In the midst of one of the nation's worst coronavirus outbreaks, New Jersey will not be switching to self-service gas stations, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

New Jersey and Oregon are the only two states in the country with an outright ban on self-serve gas stations, although Oregon relaxed its prohibition in the state's rural communities in 2018. 

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Energy decided to temporarily lift the state's ban, allowing gas stations to use their discretion about whether to let customers fill up their tanks. The temporary measure will remain in effect until at least April 11.

Murphy tweeted that New Jersey is not looking to make a similar change.

New Jersey residents have historically opposed any suggestion of a change in the state's policy on self-serve gas, as evidenced by a 2015 Rutgers-Eagleton poll that showed a majority favoring the current setup

Oregon's temporary measure, which isn't mandatory, was put in place to ensure the health and safety of gas retailers. Individual stations can choose whether to give customers the option of self-service. 

New Jersey's self-service ban at gas stations dates back to 1949, when legislators claimed the decision was about public safety. It appears to have been motivated more by the actions of some station owners attempting to undercut competition by charging less for self-service. 

New Jersey eclipsed 16,600 COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 deaths on Monday as state officials worked aggressively to build up the medical system and enforce social distancing. 

Though there may be pros and cons to the state's policy on self-service gas, the prevalence of COVID-19 in New Jersey compared to Oregon, where cases hit just 548 on Monday, suggests that fewer people touching pumps may be for the best at this stage of the pandemic. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus New Jersey COVID-19 Gas Stations Gas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' team needs, after free agency
020720DougPedersonJimSchwartz

SEPTA

SEPTA suspends overnight service on Broad Street, Market-Frankford lines to combat coronavirus
SEPTA overnight service market-frankford broad street lines

Prevention

What cancer patients should know about COVID-19
Cancer Treatment Coronavirus COVID-19

Sixers

Mailbag: Sixers ownership, Allen Iverson running mates, Pokemon starters and much more
Iverson XFL

Entertainment

Delco woman performs song about coronavirus to tune from 'The Little Mermaid'
Coronavirus song set to tune of Part Of Your World from Little Mermaid

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved