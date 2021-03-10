More News:

March 10, 2021

New Jersey named top state for public education by U.S. News & World Report

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Rankings
U.S. News & World Report rankings Adam Monacelli/USA TODAY Network

Sonya Bertini, a bilingual special ed teacher at Vineland High School, works with a student in the classroom.

New Jersey slipped seven spots from No. 12 to 19 on U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best States" rankings, but no one can blame the state's education system for that dip.

New Jersey's schools earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report's "Best States for Education" rankings that were published Tuesday. 

The news magazine evaluated state's public school systems and state-run higher education, looking at factors like preschool enrollment, high school graduation rates and college tuition cost.

New Jersey's pre-K through high school public education system fared the best among all 50 states. The state's public high school graduation rate is also over 90%.

The state's higher education system was ranked No. 27 in the U.S. More than 47% of New Jersey's population is college-educated. The average undergraduate pays nearly $14,000 for in-state tuition. New Jersey college students have more than $33,000 in debt upon graduating, which is higher than the national average of nearly $29,000.

Gov. Phil Murphy took credit Tuesday for New Jersey's top educational ranking, noting the $1.5 billion in funding that has been provided to schools since Murphy took office in 2018.

"Today's recognition by U.S. News & World Report proves that students across New Jersey — starting with our youngest learners — are given the opportunity to achieve long-term success," Murphy said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the educators who work tirelessly to make sure that our students receive the best possible education."

Last year, U.S. News & World Report ranked the state's education system second to Massachusetts. Education Week has rated New Jersey's public school system No. 1 in both 2019 and 2020.

The state also earned high marks from U.S. News & World Report in both health care (No. 4) and crime and corrections (No. 5). 

New Jersey's overall drop in the rankings from No. 12 to 19 can likely be tied to fiscal stability and infrastructure, two categories in which the state ranks in the bottom 10 in the nation. Only Illinois' fiscal standing is worse than New Jersey's, according to the rankings.

The "Best States" rankings, were less kind to Pennsylvania. While the state moved up one spot overall from No. 41 to 40, Pennsylvania did not rank in the top 10 of any categories.

Pennsylvania's school system came in at No. 37 in the U.S., including dead-last for higher education. With nearly 41% of the state's population college-educated, the average Pennsylvanian has over $39,000 in debt upon graduation, which is second to New Hampshire for the most in the country.

The state also earned low marks for in-state tuition and fees (No. 48), as well as graduation rates at two-year colleges (No. 36). Pennsylvania's public high school graduation rate is 85%.

Pennsylvania's best ranking was at No. 11 for opportunity, a category which evaluates states based upon the resources they provide residents to succeed. Pennsylvania was among the top 15 in affordability, and the state's cost of living index and poverty rate are both below national averages.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Rankings Philadelphia States Phil Murphy U.S. News & World Report New Jersey Schools Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030621TreyLance

Health News

Suburban Philly officials question whether Pennsylvania is distributing COVID-19 vaccines equitably
Moderna Vaccine Vials

Museums

Exhibit celebrating Walt Disney's 100 year anniversary to launch at Philly's Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute - Disney

Boxing

An oral history: Boxing legends recall Ali-Frazier I as ‘Fight of the Century’ turns 50
Ali-Frazier-punch_030721_sipa

Utilities

Philadelphia Water Department extends service shutoff ban until April 2022
Philadelphia Water Department

Holidays

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with these food and drink specials
St. Patrick's Day 2021 in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved