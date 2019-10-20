2 New Jersey teens arrested for bias and harassment after incident at football game

The alleged victim is reportedly an African American seventh grader at Lawrenceville Middle School, the Trentonian reports. The girl allegedly told her mother about the incident and said the boys were Steinert students, according to the report. However, Lawrenceville Mayor Christopher Bobbitt denied the boys were from the Hamilton Township school.



Mayor Bobbitt said he was "deeply disturbed" by the incident in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"As I have said publicly before, hate has no home in Lawrence Township," he said. "As someone that has felt its sting, I know that bigotry exists and sadly will continue to exist but that doesn’t mean that I give up. Instead I look to find allies that will help me fight the cancer of bigotry."

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

