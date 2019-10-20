2 New Jersey teens arrested for bias and harassment after incident at football game

October 20, 2019
Two Mercer County teens have been arrested following an alleged bias incident at a high school football game on Friday.
Two 17-year-olds were arrested on Saturday night following an investigation into a Facebook post that alleged a boy urinated on a middle school girl while using the n-word at a Lawrenceville High School football game against Steinert High School, police said. The teens were charged with harassment, bias intimidation, and lewdness.
The alleged victim is reportedly an African American seventh grader at Lawrenceville Middle School, the Trentonian reports. The girl allegedly told her mother about the incident and said the boys were Steinert students, according to the report. However, Lawrenceville Mayor Christopher Bobbitt denied the boys were from the Hamilton Township school.
Mayor Bobbitt said he was "deeply disturbed" by the incident in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"As I have said publicly before, hate has no home in Lawrence Township," he said. "As someone that has felt its sting, I know that bigotry exists and sadly will continue to exist but that doesn’t mean that I give up. Instead I look to find allies that will help me fight the cancer of bigotry."
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.