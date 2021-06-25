South Jersey valedictorian's mic cut during graduation speech about his queer identity

A New Jersey valedictorian's microphone cut out in the middle of his graduation speech last week when he referenced his decision to come out as queer — and act he decried as censorship.

Bryce Dershem, 18, a graduate of Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, said he wanted to share his experience and the mental health struggles he endured as a way to inspire his classmates.

"After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," Dershem said right before his microphone was cut off.

A video of the valedictorian address then shows the school's principal, Robert Tull Jr., walking to the podium and taking Dersham's microphone and the written copy of his speech.

Dersham told NBC10 that Tull then removed the paper he had brought, pointed to the speech he had written for him, and instructed him to "say that and nothing else."

After the exchange, the audience cheered in support as Dersham picked up where he left off. Dersham said he started reciting the speech from memory.

Dersham told the Washington Post that he had spent six months in treatment for anorexia and suicidal thoughts during his senior year. He said he hoped telling his story would inspire his classmates to persevere through rough times.

Robert Cloutier, the superintendent of Eastern Camden County Regional School District, said the valedictorian speech writing is a collaborative process between the student and faculty.

"Every year, all student speakers are assisted in shaping the speech, and all student speeches — which are agreed upon and approved in advance — are kept in the binder on the podium for the principal to conduct the graduation ceremony," Cloutier said in a statement to NBC10.

In crafting the speech, Dersham said administrators made him remove all mentions of his personal struggles, saying the speech was not "his therapy session." He said he felt "censored" and decided to go off the cuff for graduation.

"I thought, 'I have worked this hard and I deserve to be able to tell my story and give this message of inclusivity,' because I didn't think there was anything wrong with it," he told the Washington Post.

Cloutier denied that Dersham was asked to remove references to his queer identity during the speech editing process.

"No student was asked to remove their personal identity from any speech before or during graduation," Cloutier told NBC News.

Dershem said the school also had an issue with the gay pride flag he draped over his gown and asked him to remove it. He did not comply.

Here's the full video of the speech: