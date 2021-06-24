More News:

June 24, 2021

Clementon Park & Splash World finally cleared to reopen after nearly two-year hiatus

The 52-acre amusement park was given final approval by borough officials this week to resume operations

Pat Ralph
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Clementon Park & Splash World reopening Google/Street View

Clementon Park & Splash World has been shut down for almost two years since September 2019.

Clementon Park & Splash World in Camden County is officially back after being closed for almost two years.

The South Jersey amusement park will finally reopen its doors under new ownership on Friday after Clementon Borough officials gave it the green light earlier this week to resume operations, the amusement park's owner said in a statement Thursday.

Guests will be able to enjoy all eight attractions at Splash World and a limited number of the 18 thrill and family rides at Clementon Park when it initially reopens. The amusement park will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during its first week of business.

The 114-year-old park is offering discounted daily admission tickets through the end of June to celebrate its reopening. Guests ages 60 and older can enter for $19.99, while all other guests will only be charged $29.99. Season passes for 2021 are on sale at $64.99. Parking will be free for the entire season.

Thank you everyone for patiently waiting while we resolved the last remaining items needed to gain approval to re-open...

Posted by Clementon Park & Splash World on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The 52-acre facility originally opened in 1907 as a trolley park to enhance weekend trips on the transit line to Philly. Splash World was added into the park's landscape in 2003.

The amusement park was sold in 2011 to Premier Parks, an Oklahoma company which later sold 12 of its 16 park properties in North America while remaining as Clementon Park's operator. Clementon was one of the four not sold.

Clementon Park canceled its third-annual Fall Fest in 2019 and abruptly shut its doors for the season in September of that year. It has remained closed since then.

Clementon Park was valued at $4.25 million in 2019 and was one of the oldest continuously operating amusement parks in the country before its closure.

The amusement park went up for auction in March, when everything — the rides, concession stands, liquor license and other attractions — was made available.

Indiana Beach Parks & Entertainment purchased the amusement park for a cool $2.6 million during the auction this spring, with hopes of reopening it later this year.

Since being purchased, Clementon Park has been undergoing repairs and improvements over the last three months to prepare for reopening.

The amusement park's new owners had hoped to reopen Clementon Park three different times over the past month, including Memorial Day weekend, according to NJ.com.

Pat Ralph

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

