More News:

July 01, 2019

New Jersey's minimum wage just went up to $10 an hour

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Minimum Wage New Jersey
0701_Phil Murphy Thomas P. Costello/Asbury Park Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

Phil Murphy, pictured above prior to the Democratic National Convention in 2016, signed legislation on Monday that increased the minimum wage to $10 an hour in New Jersey.

New Jersey lawmakers signed legislation Monday increasing the state minimum wage, bringing it up to $10 an hour effective immediately.

The increase is part of the state's five-year phase in plan to raise the minimum to $15 for most employees. 

MORE NEWS: Haven Nightclub in Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino closing this month

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation earlier this year when the minimum stood at $8.85 an hour. 

This month's increase will not pertain to seasonal and small business employees, who will have to wait until 2020 for the rate increase to $10.30. But tipped workers got a pay bump this month, up to $2.63. 

The state's goal is that by Jan. 1, 2024 the minimum will be at $15 an hour.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Minimum Wage New Jersey Philadelphia Employees Employment Business

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers to sign-and-trade Jimmy Butler to Miami Heat for Josh Richardson
031519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Sixers

Al Horford to sign with Sixers for four years, $97 million guaranteed
Al-Horford-Sixers_063019_usat

Prevention

International travelers should know about diseases of concern at their summer destinations
international travel disease

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Street Art

Marianne Williamson shouts out Philly street art after viral debate performance
Marianne Williamson philly street art

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved