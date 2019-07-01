New Jersey's minimum wage just went up to $10 an hour

New Jersey lawmakers signed legislation Monday increasing the state minimum wage, bringing it up to $10 an hour effective immediately.

The increase is part of the state's five-year phase in plan to raise the minimum to $15 for most employees.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation earlier this year when the minimum stood at $8.85 an hour.

This month's increase will not pertain to seasonal and small business employees, who will have to wait until 2020 for the rate increase to $10.30. But tipped workers got a pay bump this month, up to $2.63.

The state's goal is that by Jan. 1, 2024 the minimum will be at $15 an hour.



