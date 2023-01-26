More Culture:

January 26, 2023

New Liberty Distillery's renovated tasting room will serve menu of barrel-aged cocktails, whiskey flights

The South Kensington bar debuts Friday, Jan. 27

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
New Liberty Distillery Tasting Room Provided Image/Punch Media

New Liberty Distillery will open its tasting room and whiskey lounge on Friday, Jan. 27, upstairs from its existing production space in South Kensington. It will serve more than 20 whiskey offerings and an extensive cocktail menu that includes zero-proof drinks and canned beverages.

New Liberty Distillery is expanding to add new cocktail bar and tasting room on the third floor of its production space in South Kensington. 

The space, which had previously been used for distillery tours and private events, has been renovated – the building's original hardwood floors have been restored and plush seating and warm lighting have been added – and now New Liberty Distillery's bar and lounge is set to open Friday, Jan. 27. Located at 1431 Cadwallader St. the bar will serve an array of barrel-aged cocktails and whiskey flights to patrons all year round.

Cozy up to the eight-seat bar or settle in at a lounge chair and try out the tasting room's new drink menu, which features more than 20 whiskey options and an extensive cocktail menu. When it gets warmer, patrons also will be able to sip on their favorite drinks outside in New Liberty's courtyard

"We're excited to welcome people to pull up a chair or barstool and dive into our impressive list of craft spirits and cocktails in the burgeoning neighborhood of South Kensington," Robert Cassell, founder and master distiller at New Liberty, said in a press release. "The beverage program offers something for everyone — from classics to riffs like the Barrel Aged Rob Roy." 

The cocktail menu was crafted by Jacob Looney, director of visitor experiences at New Liberty Distillery, and includes a range of options for whiskey, bourbon and vodka lovers, alike. In addition to the craft cocktail menu, there will be a selection of zero-proof drinks and canned cocktails, along with a small menu of food that includes chili and chocolate bars.

Here's a sampling of what the cocktail menu will offer:

Barrel-aged Rob Roy: Kinsey Scotch, house-made sweet vermouth, American Picon and orange bitters 
Barrel-aged Queen's Park Swizzle: Dreadnought Dark Rum, Overproof Rum, lime, demerara syrup, mint and bitters 
Black Sunshine: fat-washed lime zest-infused bourbon and dark rum, demerara sugar, club soda, creme de violette and molasses bitters 
Burnout: smoked tequila, pepper agave syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice and soda water 
Pushing Daisies: Milk Punch made from Kinsey Rye, American Picon, grenadine, orange juice, lemon juice and red wine 
Seafoam: Vanilla Vodka, creme de coconut and matcha • Caipirinha: Cradle of Liberty Tequila, muddled lime and raw sugar 
Creole Cocktail: Bond Millstone Rye, house-made sweet vermouth, American Picon, cola and honey syrup and lemon peel 
Dutch Nog: American Single Malt Whiskey, White Birch Egg Nog and nutmeg 
Royale Old Fashioned: Kinsey 15 Year American Cask Strength Whiskey, bitters, absinthe, monk fruit molasses, orange and cherry

New Liberty's tasting room will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. A weekly happy hour takes place on Fridays from from 4 to 6 p.m., when there will be specials on on highballs and rickeys, as well as New Liberty Distilley's take on the Citywide, made with a shot of whiskey and any beer for just $6. 

Friday nights in February, couples are invited to the tasting room for New Liberty's Cocktail Date Nights. These evenings of romantic cocktail education take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and cost $55 per couple. Tickets for the first installment, "Nightcaps and Aphrodisiacs," are available now.

Admission includes a welcome cocktail, a guided demonstration on how to make two signature cocktails and light bites. 

Following the tasting room's grand opening on Friday, guests can be on the lookout for a lineup of events, like cocktail classes, speakeasy nights, distillery tours, cornhole leagues and Quizzo from the distillery team. Check out New Liberty online and on Instagram for more information and upcoming collaborations.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars South Kensington Whiskey Cocktails Distillery New Liberty Distillery Olde Kensington Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

13 arrested in connection with gun store burglaries in Montgomery and Bucks counties
Gun store burglary arrests

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Addiction

To reduce tobacco use, Pennsylvania and New Jersey need to do much more, report says
Tobacco Use Report

Eagles

Eagles' history in NFC Championship Games
Nick-Foles-Vikings-Eagles-NFC-Championship-Game

Food & Drink

Essen Bakery to open a new, larger location in Fishtown
Essen Bakery Fishtown

Entertainment

Celebrate Valentine's Day with funny and heartfelt love stories at the Powel House
Powel House Valentine's Day Tiny Dynamite

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved