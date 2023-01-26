New Liberty Distillery's renovated tasting room will serve menu of barrel-aged cocktails, whiskey flights

New Liberty Distillery is expanding to add new cocktail bar and tasting room on the third floor of its production space in South Kensington.

The space, which had previously been used for distillery tours and private events, has been renovated – the building's original hardwood floors have been restored and plush seating and warm lighting have been added – and now New Liberty Distillery's bar and lounge is set to open Friday, Jan. 27. Located at 1431 Cadwallader St. the bar will serve an array of barrel-aged cocktails and whiskey flights to patrons all year round.

Cozy up to the eight-seat bar or settle in at a lounge chair and try out the tasting room's new drink menu, which features more than 20 whiskey options and an extensive cocktail menu. When it gets warmer, patrons also will be able to sip on their favorite drinks outside in New Liberty's courtyard.

"We're excited to welcome people to pull up a chair or barstool and dive into our impressive list of craft spirits and cocktails in the burgeoning neighborhood of South Kensington," Robert Cassell, founder and master distiller at New Liberty, said in a press release. "The beverage program offers something for everyone — from classics to riffs like the Barrel Aged Rob Roy."

The cocktail menu was crafted by Jacob Looney, director of visitor experiences at New Liberty Distillery, and includes a range of options for whiskey, bourbon and vodka lovers, alike. In addition to the craft cocktail menu, there will be a selection of zero-proof drinks and canned cocktails, along with a small menu of food that includes chili and chocolate bars.

Here's a sampling of what the cocktail menu will offer:

• Barrel-aged Rob Roy: Kinsey Scotch, house-made sweet vermouth, American Picon and orange bitters

• Barrel-aged Queen's Park Swizzle: Dreadnought Dark Rum, Overproof Rum, lime, demerara syrup, mint and bitters

• Black Sunshine: fat-washed lime zest-infused bourbon and dark rum, demerara sugar, club soda, creme de violette and molasses bitters

• Burnout: smoked tequila, pepper agave syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice and soda water

• Pushing Daisies: Milk Punch made from Kinsey Rye, American Picon, grenadine, orange juice, lemon juice and red wine

• Seafoam: Vanilla Vodka, creme de coconut and matcha • Caipirinha: Cradle of Liberty Tequila, muddled lime and raw sugar

• Creole Cocktail: Bond Millstone Rye, house-made sweet vermouth, American Picon, cola and honey syrup and lemon peel

• Dutch Nog: American Single Malt Whiskey, White Birch Egg Nog and nutmeg

• Royale Old Fashioned: Kinsey 15 Year American Cask Strength Whiskey, bitters, absinthe, monk fruit molasses, orange and cherry

New Liberty's tasting room will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. A weekly happy hour takes place on Fridays from from 4 to 6 p.m., when there will be specials on on highballs and rickeys, as well as New Liberty Distilley's take on the Citywide, made with a shot of whiskey and any beer for just $6.

Friday nights in February, couples are invited to the tasting room for New Liberty's Cocktail Date Nights. These evenings of romantic cocktail education take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and cost $55 per couple. Tickets for the first installment, "Nightcaps and Aphrodisiacs," are available now.

Admission includes a welcome cocktail, a guided demonstration on how to make two signature cocktails and light bites.

Following the tasting room's grand opening on Friday, guests can be on the lookout for a lineup of events, like cocktail classes, speakeasy nights, distillery tours, cornhole leagues and Quizzo from the distillery team. Check out New Liberty online and on Instagram for more information and upcoming collaborations.