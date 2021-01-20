More Culture:

January 20, 2021

Coming to Netflix in February: Zendaya and John David Washington star in 'Malcolm & Marie'

The black-and-white film is directed by 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
malcolm marie netflix february

'Malcolm & Marie,' directed by Sam Levinson, creator of HBO's hit teen drama 'Euphoria,' is among the titles coming to Netflix in February 2021. Zendaya, pictured above, stars in the movie with John David Washington.

"Malcolm & Marie," a new movie directed by Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO's hit teen drama "Euphoria," is among the titles coming to Netflix in February.

The film, which co-stars "Euphoria" actress Zendaya and "Tenet" lead John David Washington, follows the couple in the midst of a tumultuous relationship. Levinson also wrote the flick, which premieres on Feb. 5.

Like notable Netflix originals "MANK," which premiered in December and "Roma," which was nominated for Best Picture in the 2019 Academy Awards, "Malcom & Marie" is shot in black-and-white. It also was filmed entirely during the coronavirus pandemic and fittingly looks to be  primarily set in the claustrophobic, tense home of characters Malcolm and Marie. 

The plot follows the two stars, who play a filmmaker and his girlfriend, as they return home from a movie premiere and wait for critics' reviews to roll in. 

"Malcolm & Marie" received its share of real critical attention when it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last September. It sparked at bidding war between other companies and Netflix, which eventually paid more than $30 million for the rights to the film.

Washington, who plays Malcolm, is the son of actor Denzel Washington. He broke onto the film scene with a starring role in Spike Lee's "Blackkklansman" in 2018, before 2020's Christopher Nolan film "Tenet." Prior to those, Washington starred in HBO's "Ballers" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Watch the trailer for "Malcolm & Marie" below. 

There are plenty of other titles coming to the streaming service in February, as Netflix's continues with its promise to debut one new movie every week of 2021.

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever," the third and final installment of the Netflix's original trilogy arrives Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. The American teen rom-com picks up following character Lara Jean's return from a family trip to Korea. 

Also coming in February,  Season 1 of "Firefly Lane," debuts Feb. 3. The new show stars Katherine Heigl of "Greys Anatomy" fame and Sarah Chalke from "Scubs" as two long-time best friends. It's been described as "Sweet Magnolias" meets "This is Us."

Here is a list of all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in February, followed by the list of everything departing the streaming platform next month. 

Coming to Netflix in February 2021

February (TBA)

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)
Sisyphus 
Vincenzo

Feb. 1

The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach 
Firefly Lane

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2
Invisible City 
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie 
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho)
The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11

Capitani
Layla Manjun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Xico’s Journey

Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15

The Crew

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes 
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19

I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Feb. 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé 

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)

What's leaving Netflix in February 2021?

Feb. 4

Erased (2012)

Feb. 5

Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Feb. 7

Don't Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)

Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Feb. 11

The Other Guys (2010)

Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)

Feb. 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Feb. 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 20

A Haunted House (2013)

Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Feb. 26

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Feb. 28

A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)
The Gift (2015)

