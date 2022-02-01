More Events:

New Orleans is coming to Philly with a Mardi Gras-themed pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon

Food and cocktails inspired by Bourbon Street will be available at the bar from Feb. 3 through March 1

Craftsman Mardi Gras Pop-Up Courtesy of/Society Hill Films

Craftsman Row Saloon is hosting its own Mardi Gras-themed pop-up event, beginning on Thursday, February 3 through Fat Tuesday on March 1. Celebrate everything New Orleans with themed food and drink options all month long.

Mardi Gras — otherwise known as Fat Tuesday — is almost here, and given the cold weather across Philadelphia, it may feel like an odd time to celebrate. Luckily, Craftsman Row Saloon in Center City has a solution. Following the success of its Christmas-themed pop-up, the Jewelers' Row bar will open a Mardi Gras-themed pop-up on Thursday, Feb. 3 through Tuesday, March 1. 

Complete with a giant gold, green, and purple masquerade mask hanging in the dining room, Craftsman Row Saloon has turned itself into a miniature tribute to New Orleans, with tiny vignettes across the bar paying homage to The Big Easy and its Carnival celebration.

The limited-time offering includes two specialty food items, plus a full menu of Bourbon Street-inspired cocktails. All drinks will come with either beads, masks, or other souvenirs. 

King Cake sweet potato fries are made with brown butter glaze, cinnamon praline, and decorated in green and purple sugar. The bar will also serve dirty rice, made with ground beef, shrimp, peppers, and onions. The bar's regular full menu of comfort food items will also be available. 

Craftsman Row Saloon Pop-Up Bar

The full menu of cocktails includes the King of Bourbon Street Milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream, king cake, white chocolate, powdered donut, and includes beads. A boozy option is also available. The Cereal Milk Punch includes bourbon, cereal-milk, and nutmeg. 

Craftsman's take on the classic New Orlean's hurricane drink is called the Masquerade Hurricane, and is made with light and dark rum, orange, pineapple, and lemon. The Smudge Kit Margarita is a traditional margarita made with sage, and the Saints Sazerac is made with rye, cherry bitters, and absinthe. 

Other cocktails include the Voodoo Cure, prepared with brandy, whiskey, fernet, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, and lemon. The Who Dat Martini includes vodka, blackberry, elderflower, and lemon. A themed sangria will also be available, made with white wine, gin, strawberry, mint, and ginger. 

Located in the heart of Jeweler's Row, Craftsman Row Saloon is in itself a homage to artisans and creatives who make up the historic street in Center City. 

"We can all use a little fun, a little color, and a little something out of the normal to bring a smile to our face during these challenging times," said George Tsiouris, co-owner of Craftsman Row Saloon. "And we hope to give everyone something to look forward to for February as we get closer to spring." 

The festivities will be available both indoors and outside in the bar's streetery, just in case there's some reprieve from the cold. The bar will feature New Orleans classic jazz, as well as some Mummers' tunes. 

The pop-up will be open beginning on Thursday, Feb. 3, for limited hours. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, it will be open from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the pop-up will be open for an extra hour, through 10 p.m. 

As with all Philadelphia dining, proof of vaccination is required before entering, as stated by the city's current mandate. Reservations are available through OpenTable, or can be made by calling Craftsman Row Saloon at (215) 923-0123.

Mardi Gras Pop-Up

Feb. 3 through March 1
Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 12-9 p.m., Friday, Saturday, 12-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Craftsman Row Saloon
112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia PA 19107

