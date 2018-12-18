20 of the best places to dine out on New Year's Eve

December 18, 2018
Going out to dinner on the last day of the year can be the night's main event, or can be something fun to do before heading to a party.
Many restaurants offer speciality menus for a set price and complimentary Champagne at midnight. In this roundup, we've listed 20 of the top places to dine out at this New Year's Eve in Philadelphia.
Included are BYOBs, steakhouses, trendy hot spots and more. Make your reservation now – the countdown to 2019 is on!
1623 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 867-0088
Enjoy your last meal of 2018 in Queen Village. In addition to the normal menu, Hungry Pigeon is offering a special tasting menu for $75.
It includes lobster and ricotta gnocchi, steak, poached oysters and more.
743 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 278-2736
For dessert, the offerings include the famous (and delicious) salted caramel budino.
110 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 546-9300
New Year's Eve diners at the Italian BYOB in Fairmount will enjoy a four-course chef's menu for $75.
Highlights include the roasted whole prawns, mushroom agnolotti with foie gras, and braised lamb neck with Swiss chard and black truffle sugo (tomato sauce).
2244 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 236-1114
The dish includes buttermilk fried half-chicken, paddlefish and orange tobiko caviar. It comes with Alabama barbecue sauce, chive biscuits and cucumbers.
To drink, there will be a selection of speciality sparkling wine-based cocktails.
1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 319-1366
Go out for Dutch cuisine on the last day of the year. Noord is offering a New Year's Eve menu for $80.
Remember to bring a bottle of wine or Champagne – the restaurant is BYOB.
1046 Tasker St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 909-9704
Royal Boucherie’s regular dinner menu will also be available. At midnight, all guests will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne to toast to the new year.
52 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313
The French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is hosting two seatings on New Year's Eve. The first seating is at 6 p.m. Diners will enjoy a six-course tasting menu for $95, with an optional $65 wine pairing.
The second seating will be at 9 p.m. There will be a seven-to-eight-course tasting menu for $125, with a complimentary glass of Champagne. The optional wine pairing will be $85.
Both menus reflect traditional French New Year's fare. Guests can expect to see decadent dishes like oxtail risotto and roasted duck breast.
1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 639-3203
The bistro in Old City is offering a three-course menu for $56. Enjoy lobster Champagne bisque or scallops, and "Surf & Turf," wild salmon or duck breast.
400 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 931-4260
There will be a special soundtrack for guests to countdown to midnight, too, and complimentary sparkling wine to toast to the new year.
237 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 732-7560
The Spanish tapas restaurant and bar invites guests to a four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve. The price is $65 per person.
Guests can also choose to add on a wine and sherry pairing for $50, or purchase a sherry flight for $35.
1121 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
The restaurant will also offer caviar service, for those feeling extra fancy on the holiday.
614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
The German restaurant will serve a three-course, family-style, fondue dinner on New Year's Eve. The price is $115 per person.
Also included is a open bar with German holiday beers on draft, Glühwein and a Champagne toast at midnight. As a bonus, guests will have access to the third floor roof deck to watch the fireworks.
718 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 909-8814
1648 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 279-7702
Fork in Old City is serving a speciality menu for $99. Guests can enjoy dishes like oysters, lobster risotto, braised pork shoulder and New York strip steak.
There will be an optional $35 wine pairing available, too.
306 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-9425
Pumpkin is cash-only and BYOB.
1713 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4448
Fans of seafood may want to go to this Center City spot for New Year's Eve. The four-course menu for $65 includes dishes like split lobster, uni risotto, tempura rock shrimp, and roasted oysters with bone marrow and black truffle butter.
Additionally, the popular buck-a-shuck happy hour will be available at the bar from 5 to 7 p.m.
1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 567-7683
For New Year's Eve, the restaurant is offering four courses and a glass of bubbly for $65 per person. Mussels, Kennett Square mushrooms, grilled branzino, tortellini and more is on the menu.
308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-0988
The Szechuan Chinese restaurant in Rittenhouse is offering a four-course menu for $80. Dinner guests can also add on lobster for $10, and a cocktail pairing for $35.
On the New Year's Eve menu are dishes like dan dan noodles, pork lo mein, wonton soup and garlic sauce scallops.
1930 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-8800
The restaurant serves modern French cuisine.
7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 589-0500
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.