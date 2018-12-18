20 of the best places to dine out on New Year's Eve

Going out to dinner on the last day of the year can be the night's main event, or can be something fun to do before heading to a party.

Many restaurants offer speciality menus for a set price and complimentary Champagne at midnight. In this roundup, we've listed 20 of the top places to dine out at this New Year's Eve in Philadelphia.

Included are BYOBs, steakhouses, trendy hot spots and more. Make your reservation now – the countdown to 2019 is on!

Enjoy your last meal of 2018 in Queen Village. In addition to the normal menu, Hungry Pigeon is offering a special tasting menu for $75.

It includes lobster and ricotta gnocchi, steak, poached oysters and more.

743 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 278-2736

N. Santos/Visit Philadelphia™ Inside Barbuzzo on 13th Street.

On New Year's Eve, head to this mediterranean hot spot in Midtown Village. The restaurant is offering a

with plates like sheep's milk ricotta, braised lamb shank and seared cauliflower steak.

For dessert, the offerings include the famous (and delicious) salted caramel budino.

110 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 546-9300

New Year's Eve diners at the Italian BYOB in Fairmount will enjoy a four-course chef's menu for $75.

Highlights include the roasted whole prawns, mushroom agnolotti with foie gras, and braised lamb neck with Swiss chard and black truffle sugo (tomato sauce).

2244 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 236-1114

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Spend New Year's Eve at Rex 1516 and enjoy fried chicken with caviar.

Executive chef Justin Swain is bringing back his one-of-a-kind delicacy for New Year's Eve. On Dec. 31, fried chicken and caviar for $50 will be available.

The dish includes buttermilk fried half-chicken, paddlefish and orange tobiko caviar. It comes with Alabama barbecue sauce, chive biscuits and cucumbers.

To drink, there will be a selection of speciality sparkling wine-based cocktails.



1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(267) 319-1366



Go out for Dutch cuisine on the last day of the year. Noord is offering a New Year's Eve menu for $80.

Remember to bring a bottle of wine or Champagne – the restaurant is BYOB.

1046 Tasker St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 909-9704

Courtesy of Royal Boucherie/PhillyVoice Inside Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie in Old City.

Nick Elmi's Old City restaurant is celebrating New Year's Eve by offering one-night-only dishes. Enjoy small plates, such as parmesan risotto and lobster bisque, in addition to larger dishes like the "Steak for 2" ($95) and the Galette de Crabe ($38).

Royal Boucherie’s regular dinner menu will also be available. At midnight, all guests will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne to toast to the new year.

52 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 606-6313

The French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is hosting two seatings on New Year's Eve. The first seating is at 6 p.m. Diners will enjoy a six-course tasting menu for $95, with an optional $65 wine pairing.

The second seating will be at 9 p.m. There will be a seven-to-eight-course tasting menu for $125, with a complimentary glass of Champagne. The optional wine pairing will be $85.

Both menus reflect traditional French New Year's fare. Guests can expect to see decadent dishes like oxtail risotto and roasted duck breast.

1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 639-3203

The bistro in Old City is offering a three-course menu for $56. Enjoy lobster Champagne bisque or scallops, and "Surf & Turf," wild salmon or duck breast.



400 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 931-4260

Starr Restaurants/for PhillyVoice Barclay Prime

For New Year's Eve, the Rittenhouse steakhouse will have menu specials, plus party favors like hats, noisemakers and tiaras.

There will be a special soundtrack for guests to countdown to midnight, too, and complimentary sparkling wine to toast to the new year.



237 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 732-7560

The Spanish tapas restaurant and bar invites guests to a four-course dinner on New Year’s Eve. The price is $65 per person.

Guests can also choose to add on a wine and sherry pairing for $50, or purchase a sherry flight for $35.



1121 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 324-3014

Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Caviar at The Good King Tavern.

Head to this French bistro to eat all the foods typically enjoyed in France on New Year’s Eve. The speciality menu is $85.

The restaurant will also offer caviar service, for those feeling extra fancy on the holiday.



614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 625-3700



The German restaurant will serve a three-course, family-style, fondue dinner on New Year's Eve. The price is $115 per person.

Also included is a open bar with German holiday beers on draft, Glühwein and a Champagne toast at midnight. As a bonus, guests will have access to the third floor roof deck to watch the fireworks.

718 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 909-8814

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The mural on one of the main walls spanning the length of Bing Bing was designed by Philly artist, Jon Billett, and consists of hundreds of individual stickers forming the entire piece or art. four-course dinner for $45 per person, and every guest will be greeted with a complimentary glass of Champagne.



1648 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 279-7702

Fork in Old City is serving a speciality menu for $99. Guests can enjoy dishes like oysters, lobster risotto, braised pork shoulder and New York strip steak.



There will be an optional $35 wine pairing available, too.

306 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-9425

Courtesy of/Neal Santos Inside Pumpkin, a cozy BYOB.

New Year’s Eve, Pumpkin will offer a special four-course, prix fixe dinner menu for $75 per person. There will be quail, burrata, duck breast and more to choose from on the menu.

Pumpkin is cash-only and BYOB.



1713 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(215) 545-4448



Fans of seafood may want to go to this Center City spot for New Year's Eve. The four-course menu for $65 includes dishes like split lobster, uni risotto, tempura rock shrimp, and roasted oysters with bone marrow and black truffle butter.

Additionally, the popular buck-a-shuck happy hour will be available at the bar from 5 to 7 p.m.

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 567-7683

For New Year's Eve, the restaurant is offering four courses and a glass of bubbly for $65 per person. Mussels, Kennett Square mushrooms, grilled branzino, tortellini and more is on the menu.

308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-0988

The Szechuan Chinese restaurant in Rittenhouse is offering a four-course menu for $80. Dinner guests can also add on lobster for $10, and a cocktail pairing for $35.

On the New Year's Eve menu are dishes like dan dan noodles, pork lo mein, wonton soup and garlic sauce scallops.

1930 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-8800

Courtesy of/Aversa PR Inside The Bercy in Ardmore.

The Main Line restaurant is celebrating the holiday by offering a three-course menu for $70, and a

complimentary glass of sparkling wine for a New Year’s Eve toast.

The restaurant serves modern French cuisine.

7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 589-0500

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

