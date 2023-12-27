New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Delaware River to include Philly-themed soundtrack

Of all the ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, there are few traditions as tried nor true as watching fireworks over the Delaware River. And this year, the festivities will be even more Philly-centric than usual.

The annual New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront celebration includes fireworks displays at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and again at midnight. The latter display, entitled "Have A Philly New Year," will ring in 2024 to a choreographed soundtrack of music that includes songs by Philly artists and tunes written about the city itself.

The event listing on the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation's website doesn't hint at the specific songs that will play as fireworks light up the sky, but a particular anthem by Elton John comes to mind as one possibility. And while they may currently be at odds in the courtroom, one shouldn't rule out a chart-topping hit or two by Hall & Oates.



The soundtrack to the later fireworks show will be broadcast on KYW for anyone who isn't close enough to hear it emanating from the speakers on the waterfront. The entire production also will be televised live on NBC Philadelphia and Telemundo, as will the 6 p.m. fireworks show.

For those who prefer to see and hear the whole thing in person, the fireworks shows will be most easily viewed from various destinations along the waterfront, including the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, Race Street Pier, Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Fringe Arts and Rivers Casino.

This year's New Year's Eve celebration also marks the 30th anniversary of the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ice skating rink and holiday-themed installation along the waterfront.



The 6 p.m. fireworks display is titled "Let the Games Begin" in anticipation of the 2024 Summer Olympics. About a decade ago, Philadelphia made an early bid to host those game. They are taking place in Paris, France in July.

Sunday, Dec. 31

6 p.m. & midnight | Free

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

