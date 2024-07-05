More Events:

July 05, 2024

A circus performance of 'Hamlet' to open at FringeArts this month

Philadelphia is the first stop on the New York Circus Project's tour of the Shakespearean tragedy.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Fringearts
New York Circus Project Hamlet FringeArts New York Circus Project/via Facebook

Performers will combine aerial acts, juggling, dance and acrobatics with theater at the New York Circus Project's production of "Hamlet," opening at FringeArts later this month.

Aerial performers will dangle from silks and contortionists will put a new spin on a depiction of Ophelia's death in a circus version of "Hamlet" that's coming to FringeArts later this month. 

Philadelphia is the first stop for the New York Circus Project's production of the Shakespearean tragedy. The show, directed by the project's co-founder Sam Landa, will open at FringeArts, 40 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., from July 24-28 before heading to Washington, D.C., and Chicago for the debut tour. Tickets are $49 for general admission. 

MORE: Shakespeare in Clark Park returns with free outdoor performances of 'As You Like It'

The Circus Project reinterprets the classic play with dance and circus acts, combining balancing and juggling with theater. Ophelia's death is portrayed during a contortion scene in a water-filled basin, and the final monologue of Hamlet's father's ghost is shown as an aerial piece with the spirit revolving around Hamlet. 

The New York Circus Project combines acrobatics with theater performances for shows like Moulin Rouge. The group also produces free circus cabarets on the New York City streets. Cast and crew are alumni of Cirque du Soleil, the 7 Fingers and the National Circus School in Montreal, Canada. 

A trailer for the show can be found below. 

Hamlet

FringeArts, 40 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. 

July 24-28

General Admission: $49

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Fringearts Philadelphia Theater Tickets Shakespeare Shows Circus

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harrisonburg - Main Street

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm
Limited - Meet Boston - Trillium beer

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pa. Supreme Court clears way for new trial against former Philly detective
070324 pa supreme court.jpg

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Adult Health

Competitive eaters may have an 'innate' ability to relax their stomachs, but their habits put their health at risk
Nathan's Hot Dog Contest

Arts & Culture

New exhibit at the Barnes displays work by incarcerated artists
Barnes Foundation exhibit

Phillies

Phillies injury updates: When will Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and others return?
Schwarber Preview Series

Family-Friendly

'World's largest bounce house' arrives in region this weekend
big bounce wilmington

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved