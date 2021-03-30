NFC East 2021 free agency grades: New York Giants edition

The 2020 New York Giants put themselves in position to win the NFC East, after a Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately for them, on Sunday Night Football, in the NFL's last game of the regular season, they needed a Philadelphia Eagles team with a lot of incentive to lose to beat the Washington Football Team.

In that Philadelphia-Washington game, the Eagles replaced Jalen Hurts with Nate Sudfeld, and yada yada yada, the the Giants' season was over. In the aftermath, all Joe Judge could do was cry (while pretending not to cry) about the Eagles' disrespect for the game.

Under normal circumstances, a team that has been downright bad for a half decade that nearly won the division would be justified in approaching the next offseason with aggressive "win now" moves. As in, "We're close! Let's step on the gas." Except, the Giants only nearly won the NFC East because it was arguably the worst division ever. They went 6-10 with a -77 point differential, with Daniel Jones finishing 30th in quarterback rating.

I mean, the team that won the division had to start four different quarterbacks during the season. Nevertheless, the Giants' offseason so far is one that shows either that (a) they think they're close, or that (b) Dave Gettleman fears for his job, and as long as ownership is letting him spend money to improve the team in the short term, then that's what he is going to do.

Here's what the Giants did.

Players they retained

• DE Leonard Williams: The Giants had previously franchise tagged Williams, but on the second day of free agency they got a long term deal done with him. Three years, $63 million ($21 million AAV), including $45 million fully guaranteed. That contract is now the fourth-highest edge rusher deal in the NFL (in terms of AAV), tied with the Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence. 😬



Lawrence is actually a decent comparison for Williams. After three initial disappointing seasons in the NFL, Lawrence broke out in his fourth season, collecting 14.5 sacks, and the Cowboys tagged him. The following season, Lawrence had 10.5 sacks, got tagged again, and eventually worked out a deal worth $21 million/year. Lawrence has since proceeded to turn in a pair of mediocre seasons, at least in the stat sheet.

Similarly, Williams' career got off to a slow start. He got tagged last offseason, and then again this offseason after having a breakout season in 2020, when he collected 11.5 sacks (he only has 29 career sacks over a seven-year career).

If Williams fails to produce elite-level number like Lawrence has in Dallas, this will obviously be a bad contract. If he continues to play well, he'll be in line for another very lucrative deal in two or three years.



But in the short-term, Williams' cap number in 2021 went from over $19 million to $11 million, freeing up money for a free agency splurge.

Players they gained

• Signed WR Kenny Golladay: The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year deal worth $72 million, and $40 million guaranteed. That now ties him with the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and the Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. as the sixth-highest paid wide receiver (based on AAV) in the NFL. Golladay is certainly a good starting receiver, but that is elite receiver type of money.



Golladay's career numbers:

Kenny Golladay Rec Yards YPC TD 2017 (11 games) 28 477 17.0 3 2018 (15 games) 70 1,063 15.2 5 2019 (16 games) 65 1,190 18.3 11 2020 (5 games) 20 338 16.9 2 TOTAL 183 3,068 16.8 21









As you can see, Golladay is a consistent down the field playmaker, based on his career yards per catch average of 16.8. He also led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2019, with 11. He missed 11 games in 2020 with hamstring and hip injuries, but should be fine going forward.

Golladay is a bigger receiver, at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, and while he doesn't get a ton of separation, he is a contested catch machine. Some of the grabs in the following highlight reel display Golladay's impressive hands and body control.

There's no question that that Golladay will improve the Giants' offense. However, the above video isn't just a Kenny Golladay highlight reel. It's also a Matthew Stafford highlight reel. Most of those throws are not only outstanding, but they also require the willingness to "throw open" a covered receiver. Stafford could do that. Can Daniel Jones?

The Giants are set at the skill positions. When the Giants are in 11 personnel, it will be Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard, with Evan Engram at TE and, of course, Saquon Barkley at RB. When they run two tight end sets, Kyle Rudolph will come in off the bench. It's a formidable group. The big question offensively with the Giants, however, as always, is whether their lack of a quality offensive line will ultimately doom them.

• Signed CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson was scheduled to meet with the Eagles after his visit with the Giants, but that got canceled because the Giants paid him... holy crap... what?!?



Good Lord, that is a ridiculous overpay. Prior to the start of the new league year, the Tennessee Titans cut Jackson because they didn't want to pay him $10.2 million for one year on his fifth year option. The Giants will instead pay Jackson significantly more, and for a longer period of time. Had they simply thrown the Titans a seventh round pick before Tennessee cut him, the Giants could have had him on a less expensive deal with a shorter commitment. But also, expensive cornerback deals in free agency are extremely risky: