More Sports:

November 05, 2024

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition

The Eagles are on the rise in the NFC.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110524JaredGoff Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images

Jared Goff and the Lions can win outside.

Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the Detroit Lions have separated themselves from the rest of the NFC as the clear alpha dog in the conference. We have no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard

102824graveyardaftersaints

Hierarchy

051020GiantsLogo2020

14) Giants (2-7): We're overdue killing off the Giants, but their loss to the Commanders Week 9 wasn't "lol Giant'y" enough to eulogize them this week. Maybe if they lose at home to the Panthers Week 11. Or maybe if even if they win and mess up their draft positioning? Anyway, not happening this week.

I will note this quickly: 

Saquon Barkley:  

• 8 games with the Eagles (2024): 157 carries, 925 yards, 5.9 YPC, 6 TD 

• 14 games with the Giants (2023): 247 carries, 962 yards, 3.9 YPC, 6 TD

Last week: 14

051020CowboysLogo2020

13) Cowboys (3-5): The Cowboys have the fourth-worst record (3-5), the third-worst point differential (-54), and and the third-longest losing streak (3 games) in the NFC, and now they'll be without their quarterback -- the highest-paid player in the league, no less -- reportedly for "multiple weeks."

The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 18 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned. 

 YearNFC East champion 
 2004Eagles 
 2005Giants 
 2006Eagles 
 2007Cowboys 
 2008Giants 
 2009Cowboys 
 2010Eagles 
 2011Giants 
 2012Commanders 
 2013Eagles 
 2014Cowboys 
 2015Commanders 
 2016Cowboys 
 2017Eagles 
 2018Cowboys 
 2019Eagles 
 2020Commanders 
 2021Cowboys 
 2022Eagles 
 2023Cowboys 
 2024Probably not the Cowboys 

The Cowboys are now 3.5 games behind the Commanders in the NFC East, and 3 games behind the Eagles. What do you think of your team this season, Dak?

Last week: 13

051020seahawksLogo2020

12) Seahawks (4-5): The Seahawks and Rams played a crazy, back-and-forth game on Sunday that was won by the Rams in OT.

110524SeahawksRams

I feel like the Seahawks play more of those kinds of games than any other team in the NFL, which makes sense because they are talented, but also extremely erratic. 

On the opening possession of OT, Seattle had a 3rd and 1 from the Rams' 16 yard line. They ran it twice with Kenneth Walker, who got stuffed twice for no gain. The Rams then scored on their ensuing possession, and won.

It has to suck to have a 3rd and 1, and not have the tush push at your disposal. (And yes, I realize that this perhaps isn't the week to say "sucks to not have the tush push," seeing as it failed twice for the Eagles on Sunday, but shut up.)

Last week: 10

051020BearsLogo2020

11) Bears (4-4): The Bears started 4-2, but they now have consecutive losses to the Commanders and Cardinals, and they are looking a little more like what we thought they were, right Dennis Green?

Last week: 9

051020CardinalsLogo2020

10) Cardinals (5-4): I decided in my Week 9 picks article that Arizona is my official "Fraudometer™️" team of the 2024 season. What's the Fraudometer™️? Well, if you can beat the Fraudometer™️ team, you might not be frauds. If you can't, you are. 

We learned in Week 8 that the Dolphins were still frauds even with the return of Tua Tagovailoa, and we learned in Week 9 that the Bears are frauds. The Cardinals' upcoming schedule is almost too perfect for testing which teams are frauds, and which ones aren't:

Week 10: Jets
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: At Seahawks
Week 13: At Vikings

Last week: 11

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

9) Buccaneers (4-5): If you have a chance to beat the Chiefs in regulation with a two-point conversion, it's kind of a no-brainer to go for the two-point conversion instead of giving Patrick Mahomes a chance to beat you in overtime. Todd Bowles is an awesome defensive schemer, but holy hell does he make some bad in-game decisions.

Last week: 4

051020RamsLogo2020
8) Rams (4-4): As noted above, the Rams won on a walk-off TD in overtime against the Seahawks:

Week 9 had the Garrett Wilson TD catch, the DeVonta Smith TD catch, the Saquon Barkley backwards hurdle, and the above one-handed walk-off by Demarcus Robinson. It's crazy how many absurd plays were made in one weekend.

Last week: 12

05102049ersLogo2020
7) 49ers (4-4): It was a bad bye week for the Niners, as the Cardinals handily beat the Bears, and in the Rams-Seahawks game the more dangerous NFC West team (the Rams) won. Looking at the rest of the NFC, the Lions, Eagles, Commanders, and Falcons all won, which were all also bad outcomes for San Francisco. 

Last week: 7

051020FalconsLogo2020

6) Falcons (6-3): Teams that are going to cruise to divisional titles because their divisions suck power rankings:

  1. Bills
  2. Texans
  3. Falcons

Last week: 8
051020VikingsLogo2020

5) Vikings (6-2): The Vikings got through the difficult portion of their schedule with a 5-2 record. They are now in the easy section:

Week 9: Colts: W
Week 10: At Jaguars: ?
Week 11: At Titans: ?
Week 12: At Bears: ?

Interesting stretch ahead -- Three bad teams, but three straight road games.

Last week: 6

051020PackersLogo2020

4) Packers (6-3): Prior to the season, Jordan Love was a hipster pick for MVP. He's 22nd in QB rating, 20th in QBR, and he leads the NFL with 10 INTs despite missing two games.

Last week: 2
051020EaglesLogo2020

3) Eagles (6-2): During their four-game winning streak the Eagles have outgained their opponents 1555-858.

Eagles opponent Eagles yards Opponent yards Yardage differential 
Browns 372 244 +128 
At Giants 339 119 +220 
At Bengals 397 280 +117 
Jaguars 447 215 +232 
TOTAL 1555 858 +697 


Those teams have a combined record of 10-26 (0.278), but the Eagles also clearly outplayed all of them, even if the Browns game was close because of a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and the Jaguars game was close because Jacksonville returned a non-fumble for a touchdown.

Last week: 5

031222CommandersLogo2022

2) Commanders (7-2): Jayden Daniels continues to impress, but the Commanders' defense is 26th in DVOA. The only teams behind them are the Raiders (2-7), the Dolphins (2-6), the Cowboys (3-5), the Patriots (2-7), the Jaguars (2-7), and the Panthers (2-7). 

Last week: 3

051020LionsLogo2020

1) Lions (7-1): Prior to their matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, all eight of the Lions' games this season had been played indoors. In 2023, they had a three-game losing streak outdoors, including their loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. As such, there were questions whether they could still play well in the elements, a fair question, given that Jared Goff isn't known for having a strong arm relative to many of his peers.

Welp, they put that nonsense to bed in an emphatic win over the Packers on the road on Sunday.

I think that what makes this team scary is that they now know how good they are and they have swagger, as evidenced by Amon-Ra St. Brown showing up to Green Bay in a "GREENBAY SUCKS" hoodie. 

It's almost extra disrespectful that "GREENBAY" is all one word.

Last week: 1

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's $1 million giveaways

Elon Musk Lawsuit

Adult Health

Philly's soda tax may improve the city's obesity rate – in time, Penn study says

Soda Tax Obesity

Food & Drink

After poking fun at Philly, Zaxbys now plans to expand here

zaxbys philadelphia south jersey

Eagles

The pivotal plays from the Eagles' nail-biting win over the Jaguars

Kelee-Ringo-Fumble-Recovery-Eagles-Jaguars-Week-9-NFL-2024.jpg

Fitness

Sly Fox Brewing welcomes bikers back to its muddy, hilly cyclocross course

Sly Fox Cyclocross

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved