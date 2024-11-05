NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition

Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the Detroit Lions have separated themselves from the rest of the NFC as the clear alpha dog in the conference. We have no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

14) Giants (2-7): We're overdue killing off the Giants, but their loss to the Commanders Week 9 wasn't "lol Giant'y" enough to eulogize them this week. Maybe if they lose at home to the Panthers Week 11. Or maybe if even if they win and mess up their draft positioning? Anyway, not happening this week.

I will note this quickly:

Saquon Barkley:

• 8 games with the Eagles (2024): 157 carries, 925 yards, 5.9 YPC, 6 TD

• 14 games with the Giants (2023): 247 carries, 962 yards, 3.9 YPC, 6 TD

Last week: 14 13) Cowboys (3-5): The Cowboys have the fourth-worst record (3-5), the third-worst point differential (-54), and and the third-longest losing streak (3 games) in the NFC, and now they'll be without their quarterback -- the highest-paid player in the league, no less -- reportedly for "multiple weeks." The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 18 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned. Year NFC East champion 2004 Eagles 2005 Giants 2006 Eagles 2007 Cowboys 2008 Giants 2009 Cowboys 2010 Eagles 2011 Giants 2012 Commanders 2013 Eagles 2014 Cowboys 2015 Commanders 2016 Cowboys 2017 Eagles 2018 Cowboys 2019 Eagles 2020 Commanders 2021 Cowboys 2022 Eagles 2023 Cowboys 2024 Probably not the Cowboys

The Cowboys are now 3.5 games behind the Commanders in the NFC East, and 3 games behind the Eagles. What do you think of your team this season, Dak? Last week: 13

12) Seahawks (4-5): The Seahawks and Rams played a crazy, back-and-forth game on Sunday that was won by the Rams in OT. I feel like the Seahawks play more of those kinds of games than any other team in the NFL, which makes sense because they are talented, but also extremely erratic. On the opening possession of OT, Seattle had a 3rd and 1 from the Rams' 16 yard line. They ran it twice with Kenneth Walker, who got stuffed twice for no gain. The Rams then scored on their ensuing possession, and won. It has to suck to have a 3rd and 1, and not have the tush push at your disposal. (And yes, I realize that this perhaps isn't the week to say "sucks to not have the tush push," seeing as it failed twice for the Eagles on Sunday, but shut up.) Last week: 10

11) Bears (4-4): The Bears started 4-2, but they now have consecutive losses to the Commanders and Cardinals, and they are looking a little more like what we thought they were, right Dennis Green? Last week: 9 10) Cardinals (5-4): I decided in my Week 9 picks article that Arizona is my official "Fraudometer™️" team of the 2024 season. What's the Fraudometer™️? Well, if you can beat the Fraudometer™️ team, you might not be frauds. If you can't, you are. We learned in Week 8 that the Dolphins were still frauds even with the return of Tua Tagovailoa, and we learned in Week 9 that the Bears are frauds. The Cardinals' upcoming schedule is almost too perfect for testing which teams are frauds, and which ones aren't: Week 10: Jets

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: At Seahawks

Week 13: At Vikings Last week: 11 Last week: 11 9) Buccaneers (4-5): If you have a chance to beat the Chiefs in regulation with a two-point conversion, it's kind of a no-brainer to go for the two-point conversion instead of giving Patrick Mahomes a chance to beat you in overtime. Todd Bowles is an awesome defensive schemer, but holy hell does he make some bad in-game decisions.

As noted above, the Rams won on a walk-off TD in overtime against the Seahawks:

Week 9 had the Garrett Wilson TD catch, the DeVonta Smith TD catch, the Saquon Barkley backwards hurdle, and the above one-handed walk-off by Demarcus Robinson. It's crazy how many absurd plays were made in one weekend.

Last week: 12

7) 49ers (4-4): It was a bad bye week for the Niners, as the Cardinals handily beat the Bears, and in the Rams-Seahawks game the more dangerous NFC West team (the Rams) won. Looking at the rest of the NFC, the Lions, Eagles, Commanders, and Falcons all won, which were all also bad outcomes for San Francisco. : It was a bad bye week for the Niners, as the Cardinals handily beat the Bears, and in the Rams-Seahawks game the more dangerous NFC West team (the Rams) won. Looking at the rest of the NFC, the Lions, Eagles, Commanders, and Falcons all won, which were all also bad outcomes for San Francisco.

Last week: 7 6) Falcons (6-3): Teams that are going to cruise to divisional titles because their divisions suck power rankings: Bills Texans Falcons

Last week: 8

5) Vikings (6-2): The Vikings got through the difficult portion of their schedule with a 5-2 record. They are now in the easy section:

Week 9: Colts: W

Week 10: At Jaguars: ?

Week 11: At Titans: ?

Week 12: At Bears: ?

Interesting stretch ahead -- Three bad teams, but three straight road games.