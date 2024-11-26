More Sports:

November 26, 2024

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13 edition

Where do the Eagles stand among the best NFC teams?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112524SaquonBarkley Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles lead the NFL in yardage differential, by a lot.

Week 12 of the NFL season is in the books, and there are four teams in the NFC that have clearly separated from the rest of the pack. There are no new obituaries this week, so let's just get right to the Hierarchy.

Graveyard

111824GraveyardAfterCowboysBears

Hierarchy

05102049ersLogo2020
11) 49ers (5-6): I watched a documentary about bears one time, and part of the focus was on the once-dominant alpha bear who was a d**k to all the other bears. Well, the alpha bear got old, the tables turned as the younger bears became stronger, and the not-so-alpha bear died on his own in the cold.

The 49ers are that bear.

Last week: 7

051020RamsLogo2020

10) Rams (5-6): The Rams have some good, young talent, but they did not look at all like they can compete with the best teams in the NFL in their loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles were able to expose their light defensive front in the run game, as well as their shaky offensive line in pass protection. 

The Rams have good players at their skill positions, and a bunch of young pass rushers who can get after the quarterback, but they can be pushed around in the trenches on both sides of the ball. That does not make for a title contender. 

Last week: 10

051020FalconsLogo2020

9) Falcons (6-5): The Falcons were on their bye Week 12, and watched as the Bucs narrowed their lead in the NFC South to one game. (Technically it's more like two games, since the Falcons already swept the Bucs.)

Still, the Falcons seemed like they were going to run away with the division a few weeks ago after the Bucs lost Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but, nope. It's a race again.

Also, I talk about the Falcons' lack of a pass rush quite a bit in the Hierarchy, and I'm going to do that again.

They have 10 sacks this season in 11 games, which puts them on pace for 15 sacks. Here are the worst pass rush seasons in NFL history since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978 (excluding strike-shortened seasons):

 TeamSacks Record 
 2008 Chiefs10 2-14 
2018 Raiders 13 4-12 
1981 Colts 13 2-14 
2009 Jaguars 14 7-9 
2020 Bengals 17 4-11-1 
2008 Browns 17 4-12 
1995 Jaguars 17 4-12 
1991 Rams 17 3-13 

The combined records of those teams: 30-97-1 (0.238).

It's remarkable that the Falcons have a winning record, though I suppose playing in an atrocious division helps.

Last week: 8

031222CommandersLogo2022

8) Commanders (7-5): I'm sure you all know what happened in the Commanders-Cowboys game, but for posterity's sake, we'll just note that they had something of a miracle 86-yard TD pass from Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin when they were down a touchdown late to the Cowboys.

And then... 😱😱😱!

As many pointed out, that was reminiscent of the missed PAT by John Carney after the Saints' incredible desperation lateral play in 2003: 

That first lateral by Donte Stallworth to Michael Lewis was forward, by the way, but whatever.

Anyway, the Cowboys looked like arguably the worst team in the NFL heading into this matchup, and the Commanders still lost to them at home despite getting all kinds of breaks. They were projected to win the NFC East like three weeks ago, but after a three-game losing streak, their chances of winning the division are now at 4 percent, per Inpredictable, and that might be generous.

Last week: 6
051020CardinalsLogo2020

7) Cardinals (6-5): Kyler Murray threw one of the worst passes of the season:

Lol, what was that, a hook shot? The Seahawks scored more points on that play than the Cardinals scored all day.

Just when you think Murray is turning the corner, he does something like that.

Last week: 5

051020seahawksLogo2020

6) Seahawks (6-5): Even after the Seahawks' win over the Cardinals, the Cardinals have a narrow edge to win the NFC West. Odds, via Inpredictable

• Cardinals: 42%
• Seahawks: 35%
• Rams: 14%
• 49ers: 9%

Geno Smith and Kyler Murray have been in the NFL a combined 17 seasons. They have zero playoff wins.

Last week: 11

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

5) Buccaneers (5-6): Why are the Bucs fifth in the Hierarchy with a 5-6 record? Well, if we were to look at the NFC Hierarchy in terms of tiers, I'd group them like so:

112524NFCTiers

I think the Bucs are the best team among the NFC teams that don't really matter.

Last week: 9

051020PackersLogo2020

4) Packers (8-3): Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs could have all been franchise tagged by their former teams, and but they all opted to let them hit the free agent market. Oops! Those three guys are the top three leading rushers in the NFL this season:

  1. Saquon Barkley, PHI: 1392
  2. Derrick Henry, BLT: 1325
  3. Josh Jacobs, GB: 944

Joe Schoen has become the butt of jokes for the season that Barkley has had, but letting S Xavier McKinney walk was arguably an even worse decision, given his age and potential career trajectory for a Giants team that was still building.

That 👆 was McKinney's league-leading 7th INT of the season.

Last week: 4

051020VikingsLogo2020

3) Vikings (9-2): The Vikings have a four-game winning streak, the last three of which were on the road. Granted those road opponents were the Jaguars, Titans, and Bears, three teams that are already out of the playoff hunt in mid-November, but that's still hard to do nevertheless.

Last week: 3

051020EaglesLogo2020

2) Eagles (9-2): NFL yardage differentials: 

Team Yards Yards allowed Differential 
Eagles 4280 3021 +1259 
49ers 4230 3347 +883 
Ravens 5120 4267 +853 
Lions 4337 3545 +792 
Packers 4207 3531 +676 
Chiefs 3770 3309 +461 
Commanders 4446 4015 +431 
Texans 4032 3637 +395 
Vikings 3862 3490 +372 
Titans 3323 3040 +283 
Steelers 3608 3357 +251 
Dolphins 3572 3347 +225 
Broncos 3762 3552 +210 
Bills 3798 3620 +178 
Falcons 3977 3928 +49 
Cardinals 3762 3745 +17 
Seahawks 3809 3793 +16 
Chargers 3549 3560 -11 
Bengals 3897 3910 -13 
Buccaneers 4065 4138 -73 
Jets 3238 3355 -117 
Rams 3650 3987 -337 
Raiders 3219 3603 -384 
Giants 3342 3763 -421 
Bears 3307 3730 -423 
Saints 3821 4299 -478 
Cowboys 3555 4069 -514 
Browns 3217 3795 -578 
Colts 3796 4510 -714 
Patriots 3360 4179 -819 
Panthers 3141 4260 -1119 
Jaguars 3199 4551 -1352 


Last week: 2

051020LionsLogo2020

1) Lions (10-1): The Lions' odds of winning each of their six remaining games, via ESPN Analytics:

• Week 13: Bears: 76.2%
• Week 14: Packers: 62.6%
• Week 15: Bills: 60.9%
• Week 16: At Bears: 71.1%
• Week 17: At 49ers: 61.9%
• Week 18: Vikings: 67.1%

Last week: 1

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Italian restaurant from Couch Cafe chef coming to Queen Village

Scampi restaurant

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Video Games

Explore virtual LOVE Park, including Portal, in new video game

LOVE Park Portal

Women's Health

Pay first, deliver later: Some women are being asked to prepay for their baby

Pregnancy Prepay Bills

Holiday

Elfreth's Alley homes to offer holiday tours on Saturday, Dec. 7

Elfreth's Alley tour

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved