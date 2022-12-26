NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 17 edition

8) Seahawks (7-8): After a 6-3 start, the Seahawks have lost five of six, and now find themselves on the outside of the wildcard race looking in. Honestly, who cares about the Seahawks at this point? Let's show a snapshot of the NFC playoff picture here. The divisional races in the NFC are pretty easy: • NFC East: Eagles, as long as they win one more game.

• NFC North: Vikings

• NFC South: Buccaneers or Panthers, and the Saints are a longshot.

• NFC West: 49ers Aaaaand the wildcard race, with each teams' chances of making the playoffs, according to fivethirtyeight.com:

Wildcard Record Conf record FiveThirtyEight Cowboys (5 seed) 11-4 8-2 100% Giants (6 seed) 8-6-1 4-6-1 89% Commanders (7 seed) 7-7-1 4-6-1 29% Lions 7-8 5-5 24% Packers 7-8 5-5 27% Seahawks 7-8 5-6 29%



So basically, the Cowboys are in, the Giants would have to completely crap the bed not to get in, and then there are four teams competing for that final wildcard spot. Interestingly, the Giants and Commanders should be rooting hard for the Eagles to beat the Saints this week. Why? Well, if the Eagles beat the Saints, they will lock up the NFC East (and 1 seed), and will then rest their starters. The Giants could benefit from that if they need to beat the Eagles Week 18. The Cowboys would be locked into the 5 seed at that point, and they too would then likely rest their starters, which would benefit their Week 18 opponent, the Commanders. Last week: 7

7) Commanders (7-7-1): Oh baby, we have good old fashioned quarterback controversy.

After committing two turnovers on three plays, Taylor Heinicke got yanked on Sunday in favor of Carson Wentz. Heinicke wasn't having an awful game otherwise, as he had completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards, 2 TDs, and an INT (114.6 QB rating).

The Commanders are expected to choose between Heinicke and Wentz soon. Obviously, Wentz is the far more talented player. He's just a stubborn know-it-all who is going to play the way he wants to play, and screw you if you don't like it. Heinicke is the less gifted scrapper that the team seems to rally around.

It feels like it'll be Wentz, and I kinda get it. The Commanders have zero chance with Heinicke. If they choose Wentz to start going forward, he at least has an NFL arm. Maybe he will embrace the Commanders' recent run-heavy approach, manage the game with smart decisions, and make an occasional bigtime throw down the field when it's there? I mean, lol, that'll never happen, but I can see why a team that spent a couple of picks and around $30 million on the guy would talk themselves into it.

Last week: 6

6) Buccaneers (7-8): In Week 9, Tom Brady led a 6-play, 60-yard game-winning TD drive against the Rams. Final score: 16-13. In Week 13, he led an 11-play, 63-yard game-winning TD drive against the Saints. Final score: 17-16. And on Christmas night, he led the Bucs from down 10 in the fourth quarter to an overtime win with a walk-off field goal drive against the Cardinals. Final score: 19-16. He's been the GOAT this season at playing like crap for most of the game against bad teams, but then waking up at the end.

Last week: 8

5) Giants (8-6-1): In 2017, we all remember Jake Elliott beating the Giants with a 61-yard field goal.

In 2018, Graham Gano beat them from 63.

And on Christmas Eve, Greg Joseph beat them from 61.

Meh. The Lions, Commanders, and Seahawks all lost Week 16, so the Giants' playoff chances weren't hurt much. They can still clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Colts Week 17.

Last week: 5