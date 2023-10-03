NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 5 edition

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have our second obituary of the season. That would be the impotent Carolina Panthers. Let's get right to it.

Obituary: Panthers (0-4)

At the 2022 trade deadline, the Rams reportedly offered two first-round picks (in 2024 and 2025) to the Panthers for DE Brian Burns. It was an insane offer by the Rams and even more insane that the Panthers turned it down, seeing as they were nowhere remotely close to contending. Burns is now playing on his fifth-year option in 2023, and with the explosion of edge rusher money (Nick Bosa's $34 million/year deal, for example), Burns will be hitting the free agent market at a pretty good time. (The Panthers obviously have the franchise tag at their disposal as well.)

The Panthers could have had two first-round players on rookie contracts for the next half decade, and instead they chose to keep an albeit very good player, but one who is going to be extremely expensive who will have five years of NFL wear and tear on his body. That was a pretty big missed opportunity.

Fast forward to the leadup to the 2023 draft, when the Panthers made a major trade, acquiring the first overall pick from the Chicago Bears. Here was the cost:

Panthers got: Bears got No. 1 overall pick, 2023 (QB Bryce Young) No. 9 overall pick, 2023 Second-round pick (61st overall), 2023 First-round pick, 2024 Second-round pick, 2025 WR D.J. Moore

If the season ended today (it doesn't), that first-round pick in 2024 would be the No. 1 overall pick. Bryce Young doesn't have a lot to work with. His offensive line sucks and he's throwing to a group of receivers headlined by 33-year-old Adam Thielen. As such, he is struggling to find his NFL sea legs through his first four games, averaging a paltry 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Still, two quarterbacks taken after Young — the Texans' C.J. Stroud and the Colts' Anthony Richardson — have shown more promise. Young may eventually become a good NFL quarterback, but I would bet that the Panthers would take a mulligan on that trade — or select Stroud instead — if a magic genie gave them that opportunity. There's a reason that NFL franchises tend to stay bad, and in the Panthers' case they have made two pretty big blunders in the last calendar year. Maybe they don't know what they're doing? Anyway, at 0-4 and three-game deficit in the NFC South, the Panthers are done.

