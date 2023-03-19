2023 NFL free agency live tracker and open thread

NFL free agency continues to roll on. The Eagles were as active as anyone as the offseason got into full swing this week. The Eagles will continue to have their cornerback tandem of James Bradberry and Darius Slay, while new running back Rashaad Penny leads a new look backfield. On the other side of things, however, longtime guard Isaac Seumalo is heading to Pittsburgh.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson remains unsigned, however, and his future is what Eagles fans will be playing close attention to that situation.



As things keep chugging along, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:





