March 19, 2023

2023 NFL free agency live tracker and open thread

As NFL free agency continues on, the Eagles have brought back both James Bradberry and Darius Slay while Isaac Seumalo has reportedly signed with the Steelers. Stay update on the latest news and rumors for the team while chatting about the Eagles.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman.

NFL free agency continues to roll on. The Eagles were as active as anyone as the offseason got into full swing this week. The Eagles will continue to have their cornerback tandem of James Bradberry and Darius Slay, while new running back Rashaad Penny leads a new look backfield. On the other side of things, however, longtime guard Isaac Seumalo is heading to Pittsburgh.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson remains unsigned, however, and his future is what Eagles fans will be playing close attention to that situation. 

As things keep chugging along, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:


Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

