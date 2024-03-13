NFL free agency: 'Doesn't appear' Eagles are in running for Justin Simmons

The Eagles are attempting to rebuild their secondary, bringing the versatile Chauncey Gardner-Johnson back into the fold in free agency. The thought was that even after the other hefty contracts the Eagles handed out to Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley, they might not have been done spending and would've looked for more safety help. That could be true, but don't count on it being All-Pro Justin Simmons, per veteran Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn.

Gunn posted on X on Wednesday that it "doesn't appear that the Eagles are in the Justin Simmons sweepstakes," going on to say that Simmons' asking price was too high.

If Gardner-Johnson is going to get a healthy amount of snaps at slot cornerback this year, the Eagles are going to need additional help on the back end even with the presence of Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown. Perhaps paying for a lower-tier (a.k.a cheaper) free agent safety like Julian Blackmon or Quandre Diggs would be more palatable for the Eagles' front office.

