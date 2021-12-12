More Sports:

December 12, 2021

NFL live updates/open thread, Eagles bye week

By Jimmy Kempski
121121EzekielElliott Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Noted divine messenger Ezekiel Elliott prays before a game.

When the NFL released the schedule back in May, some Philadelphia Eagles players lamented having their bye week so late in the season. Now that it's here, during the second week of December, they'll have a chance to rest their weary bodies for the final four game stretch run.

The Eagles still have rooting interests while they watch the NFL's slate of games from home, both in terms of playoff implications and draft positioning. You can find our Week 14 non-Eagles rooting guide here.

The Week 14 slate of games:

Early games: 

  1. Cowboys at Football Team
  2. Ravens at Browns
  3. Jaguars at Titans
  4. Raiders at Chiefs
  5. Saints at Jets
  6. Falcons at Panthers
  7. Seahawks at Texans

Later games:

  1. Lions at Broncos
  2. Giants at Chargers
  3. 49ers at Bengals
  4. Bills at Buccaneers

Primetime:

  1. Bears at Packers (SNF)
  2. Rams at Cardinals (MNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

