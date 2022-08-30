More Sports:

August 30, 2022

Eagles fans and media react to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Saints-Trade-Chauncey-Gardner-Johnson Jason Getz/USA Today Sports

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson doing a Joe Horn-inspired celebration after an interception.

No one is busier than Howie Roseman. On a day where the Eagles needed to trim their roster down to 53 players, Roseman was active, continually tinkering with personnel in the hopes of a deep playoff run. 

Things popped off Tuesday morning after the Eagles traded for Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Through the transitive property of trades, the Birds essentially traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and a fifth-round pick for Gardner-Johnson and a seventh. Talk about value.

The deal, understandably, sent football-starved Eagles fans into a frenzy and generated high praise from the media. The reactions keep pouring in:

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is all-in on the Birds:

FantasyPoints' Joe Dolan knows CGJ has that dawg in him:

ESPN's Bill Barnwell dropped a huge take, comparing CGJ's energy to that of Allen Iverson:

We have a never-before-seen, wholly originally nickname brewing for him:

Philly Twitter influencer Jeff McDevitt knows that CGJ is bringing trash-talking vibes with him to Philly:

The Ringer NFL writer (and former Eagles blogger) Benjamin Solak seems to be calmly taking in the news:

"Good Morning Football" host Peter Schrager (my favorite non-"What We Do in the Shadows" show on TV) knows defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has an increasingly talented roster to utilize:

IgglesBlitz's Tommy Lawlor throws out a lofty comp for Gardner-Johnson in Malcom Jenkins:

Hoagie maestro Eric Fink is just a tad excited about the trade:

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III knows this roster is loaded:


Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Politics

President Biden to deliver primetime speech in Philadelphia on Thursday
Biden Philadelphia speech

Sponsored

Penn Live Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a Community Open House, September 16-17
Limited - Penn Live Arts

Women's Health

Generation Z is more prone to high blood pressure during pregnancy, data shows
Millennials Gen Z hypertension

Eagles

Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles
083022SamMartin

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new album announcement while accepting Video of the Year award at VMAs
Taylor Swift VMA Midnights

Entertainment

With $3 movie tickets, theater operators hope to lure people back
National Cinema Day $3 tickets

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved