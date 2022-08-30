Eagles fans and media react to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade

August 30, 2022
No one is busier than Howie Roseman. On a day where the Eagles needed to trim their roster down to 53 players, Roseman was active, continually tinkering with personnel in the hopes of a deep playoff run.
Things popped off Tuesday morning after the Eagles traded for Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Through the transitive property of trades, the Birds essentially traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and a fifth-round pick for Gardner-Johnson and a seventh. Talk about value.
The deal, understandably, sent football-starved Eagles fans into a frenzy and generated high praise from the media. The reactions keep pouring in:
ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is all-in on the Birds:
Holy smokes the Eagles roster is loaded like a baked potato. Unquestionably a top 5 (3?) group now.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 30, 2022
FantasyPoints' Joe Dolan knows CGJ has that dawg in him:
Seriously, Eagles fans. I mean this with no exaggeration: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson may be at the peak of "Dawg In Eem Mountain." He is Sir Edmund Hillary of Dawg in Eem.— Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 30, 2022
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the most Philly athlete to play in Philadelphia since Allen Iverson. Just an immaculate fit on a spiritual and emotional level.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 30, 2022
I just thought of a new nickname for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson— Papua Nu Metal (@killakow) August 30, 2022
Beast Mode
if the guy the eagles just traded for has a 6 minute compilation of him trolling on youtube, i grade the trade a W pic.twitter.com/itXBZfpdVp— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) August 30, 2022
THE EAGLES ARE WINNING THE SUPER BOWL https://t.co/utHuxF5gxi— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 30, 2022
A fin note on the Philly move today… DC Jonathan Gannon’s specialty is DBs. What was once a team weakness is now one of its greatest strengths. @gmfb— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 30, 2022
The Eagles did pretty well the last time they added a safety from the Saints. If CGJ can be anything like Malcolm Jenkins was, this is a home run.— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) August 30, 2022
I’m in my car barking like a mad man right now GO BIRDS https://t.co/Jxyiq3Rqcl— Finky Von Bro Dude (@ericjawn) August 30, 2022
The @Eagles are going ALL IN this year.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 30, 2022
Defense is LOADED on all three levels.
Offense has the best O-Line in football with diverse weapons at the skill positions. Jalen about to put a HURTING ON ALL HIS HATERS.
