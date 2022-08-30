Eagles fans and media react to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson trade

No one is busier than Howie Roseman. On a day where the Eagles needed to trim their roster down to 53 players, Roseman was active, continually tinkering with personnel in the hopes of a deep playoff run.

Things popped off Tuesday morning after the Eagles traded for Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Through the transitive property of trades, the Birds essentially traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and a fifth-round pick for Gardner-Johnson and a seventh. Talk about value.

The deal, understandably, sent football-starved Eagles fans into a frenzy and generated high praise from the media. The reactions keep pouring in:

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is all-in on the Birds:

FantasyPoints' Joe Dolan knows CGJ has that dawg in him:

ESPN's Bill Barnwell dropped a huge take, comparing CGJ's energy to that of Allen Iverson:

We have a never-before-seen, wholly originally nickname brewing for him:

Philly Twitter influencer Jeff McDevitt knows that CGJ is bringing trash-talking vibes with him to Philly:

The Ringer NFL writer (and former Eagles blogger) Benjamin Solak seems to be calmly taking in the news:

"Good Morning Football" host Peter Schrager (my favorite non-"What We Do in the Shadows" show on TV) knows defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has an increasingly talented roster to utilize:

IgglesBlitz's Tommy Lawlor throws out a lofty comp for Gardner-Johnson in Malcom Jenkins:

Hoagie maestro Eric Fink is just a tad excited about the trade:

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III knows this roster is loaded:





