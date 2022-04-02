More Sports:

April 02, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
This lady clamors for Howie to sign somebody.

We're now almost three weeks deep into NFL free agency, and while the Philadelphia Eagles could still add more veteran players between now and the start of the 2022 season, we may not see any more splashes. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How would you grade the Eagles' free agency period? Is it concerning that wide receivers seemingly don't want to play in Philly? Why is the team bringing back guys like Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett? What is next for the team in free agency?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
