January 14, 2023

NFL Saturday wildcard round open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
011423GenoSmith Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

If Geno Smith and the Seahawks can defeat the 49ers in the wildcard round, they will be the Eagles' opponent in the divisional round.

The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs are here, and Philadelphia Eagles fans can take in a stress-free weekend of football, while they wait and see who their divisional round opponent will be next weekend.

The wildcard round of the playoffs will take place over three days, with two games on Saturday. The full schedule: 

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 7 seed Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 seed 49ers (13-4)

Line: 49ers -9.5

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

No. 5 seed Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 seed Jaguars (9-8)

Line: Chargers -2.5

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

No. 7 seed Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 seed Bills (13-3)

Line: Bills -13.5

Sunday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 6 seed Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 seed Vikings (13-4)

Line: Vikings -3

Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

No. 6. seed Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 seed Bengals (12-4)

Line: Bengals -8.5

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)

Line: Cowboys -2.5

If the Seahawks beat the 49ers, they will play the Eagles in Philadelphia next weekend, most likely on Saturday. In case you missed our playoff rooting guide, you can find that here. If you're just kind of starting to pay attention to the NFL playoffs now that the Eagles have a chance of getting to the Super Bowl, Shamus Clancy has you covered here

Feel free to discuss the Saturday playoff games in the comment section below.

