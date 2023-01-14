NFL Saturday wildcard round open thread

The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs are here, and Philadelphia Eagles fans can take in a stress-free weekend of football, while they wait and see who their divisional round opponent will be next weekend.

The wildcard round of the playoffs will take place over three days, with two games on Saturday. The full schedule:

• Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 7 seed Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 seed 49ers (13-4)

Line: 49ers -9.5

• Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

No. 5 seed Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 seed Jaguars (9-8)

Line: Chargers -2.5

• Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

No. 7 seed Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 seed Bills (13-3)

Line: Bills -13.5

• Sunday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 6 seed Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 seed Vikings (13-4)

Line: Vikings -3

• Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

No. 6. seed Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 seed Bengals (12-4)

Line: Bengals -8.5

• Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)

Line: Cowboys -2.5

If the Seahawks beat the 49ers, they will play the Eagles in Philadelphia next weekend, most likely on Saturday. In case you missed our playoff rooting guide, you can find that here. If you're just kind of starting to pay attention to the NFL playoffs now that the Eagles have a chance of getting to the Super Bowl, Shamus Clancy has you covered here.

Feel free to discuss the Saturday playoff games in the comment section below.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader