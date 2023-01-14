NFL Saturday wildcard round open thread

January 14, 2023
The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs are here, and Philadelphia Eagles fans can take in a stress-free weekend of football, while they wait and see who their divisional round opponent will be next weekend.
The wildcard round of the playoffs will take place over three days, with two games on Saturday. The full schedule:
• Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX
No. 7 seed Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 seed 49ers (13-4)
Line: 49ers -9.5
• Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NBC
No. 5 seed Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 seed Jaguars (9-8)
Line: Chargers -2.5
• Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS
No. 7 seed Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 seed Bills (13-3)
Line: Bills -13.5
• Sunday, 4:30 p.m., FOX
No. 6 seed Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 seed Vikings (13-4)
Line: Vikings -3
• Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC
No. 6. seed Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 seed Bengals (12-4)
Line: Bengals -8.5
• Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Buccaneers (8-9)
Line: Cowboys -2.5
If the Seahawks beat the 49ers, they will play the Eagles in Philadelphia next weekend, most likely on Saturday. In case you missed our playoff rooting guide, you can find that here. If you're just kind of starting to pay attention to the NFL playoffs now that the Eagles have a chance of getting to the Super Bowl, Shamus Clancy has you covered here.
Feel free to discuss the Saturday playoff games in the comment section below.
