Some thoughts on the Eagles six All-Pro players

It's award season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several players continue to earn hardware across the squad as they prepare for the Divisional Playoffs next week, and the latest comes from AP, voting for their All-Pro teams.

Philadelphia had two on the first team — offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce (Kelce's eye-popping fifth time) — as well as four on the second team — quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, cornerback James Bradberry, and pass rusher Haasan Reddick.

Here's the full rosters:

Some thoughts on the selections...

• The offensive line choices are sort of no brainers, from both the eye test and the results on the field. Kelce and Johnson are both future hall of famers.

• Hurts getting the nod to the second team is interesting, and perhaps is a preview of NFL MVP voting which could have Hurts as Patrick Mahomes' runner up.



• Brown missed out on the first team to three superstars, Devante Adams, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. It's hard to argue he's better than that trio, but he could be the fourth best wideout in the NFL.



• Some might think it's peculiar that Bradberry beat out Darius Slay for the second team cornerback slot, but if you look at the numbers it's actually the right call:

Stat Bradberry Slay PFF grade 74.1 73.1 Opposing QB rate 51.6 89.3 Completion rate 45.3% 58.2% Pass deflections 17 14 Interceptions 3

• Reddick and his 16 sacks weren't going to unseat Joey Bosa or or Micah Parsons for the first team.

