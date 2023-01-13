More Sports:

January 13, 2023

Some thoughts on the Eagles six All-Pro players

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-AJ-Brown-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Titans-Week-13-NFL-2022.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts celebrates his touchdown run with teammates A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce against the Titans.

It's award season for the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Several players continue to earn hardware across the squad as they prepare for the Divisional Playoffs next week, and the latest comes from AP, voting for their All-Pro teams.

Philadelphia had two on the first team — offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce (Kelce's eye-popping fifth time) — as well as four on the second team — quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, cornerback James Bradberry, and pass rusher Haasan Reddick.

Here's the full rosters:

Some thoughts on the selections...

• The offensive line choices are sort of no brainers, from both the eye test and the results on the field. Kelce and Johnson are both future hall of famers.

• Hurts getting the nod to the second team is interesting, and perhaps is a preview of NFL MVP voting which could have Hurts as Patrick Mahomes' runner up.

• Brown missed out on the first team to three superstars, Devante Adams, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. It's hard to argue he's better than that trio, but he could be the fourth best wideout in the NFL.

• Some might think it's peculiar that Bradberry beat out Darius Slay for the second team cornerback slot, but if you look at the numbers it's actually the right call:

Stat BradberrySlay
PFF grade74.173.1
Opposing QB rate51.689.3
Completion rate45.3%58.2%
Pass deflections1714
Interceptions3
3


• Reddick and his 16 sacks weren't going to unseat Joey Bosa or or Micah Parsons for the first team.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lane Johnson James Bradberry A.J. Brown Jason Kelce Jalen Hurts Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

With 76ers new stadium, is Philly's Chinatown destined for same fate as Washington, D.C. neighborhood?
philly chinatown.jpg

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Health News

Philly high school students can kickstart nursing careers through Penn's new scholarship program
Penn HS nursing program

Eagles

Mailbag: Who are the Eagles' franchise tag candidates?
101722ChaunceyGardnerJohnson

Food & Drink

Wokworks opens new flagship location in Fishtown with revamped menu and late-night hours
Wokworks Fishtown

Fitness

Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved