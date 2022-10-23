More Sports:

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 7

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
"The Eagles barely beat us by two scores," Mike McCarthy brags to Dak Prescott.

Most of the "four for four" Philadelphia fans will be tuned into Game 5 of the NLCS, as the Phillies will look to go up X-X on the Padres. For those of you also interested in discussing the action around the NFL, you may hate on the Cowboys, Giants, and whatever other teams bother you here. 

In case you missed our Week 7 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 7 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Lions at Cowboys
  2. Giants at Jaguars
  3. Packers at Commanders
  4. Falcons at Bengals
  5. Colts at Titans
  6. Buccaneers at Panthers
  7. Browns at Ravens

Later games

  1. Jets at Broncos
  2. Texans at Raiders
  3. Seahawks at Chargers
  4. Chiefs at 49ers

Primetime

  1. Steelers at Dolphins (SNF)
  2. Bears at Patri*ts (MNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below. 


Jimmy Kempski
