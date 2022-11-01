NFL trade deadline live stream, open thread: Will Eagles make another splash?

UPDATE [12:50 p.m.] – No Eagles trades yet, but one involving an NFC contender that they may have to deal with at some point down the line.

The Vikings traded within the NFC North and acquired playmaking tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Minnesota will also be getting back a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick

At 6-1, the Vikings are the clear frontrunners now in a surprisingly weak division where the Packers, Bears, and Lions especially, are all struggling.

They're clearly looking to capitalize on the chance, adding a versatile pass-catching tight end into the mix with Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielen.

The Eagles met the Vikings back in Week 2 on Monday Night Football and shut them down, 24-7, with a secondary that clamped down on every passing threat. But now Minnesota could come back around with a bit more firepower at their disposal.

The NFL's trade deadline will arrive at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Eagles are surely looking to do more, right?

With the NFL's only perfect record at 7-0, Howie Roseman already made a little noise when he traded a fourth round pick for Robert Quinn from the Bears a few days ago.

There could be a few more items on the wish list, ranging from a running back to pair with Miles Sanders to some more depth at cornerback and safety.

With such a golden opportunity to make a run at the No. 1 seed in the NFC and for a second Super Bowl in five years, the Eagles have all the motivation in the world to become a better football team today.

Follow along with all the latest news across the NFL, as well as rumors and analysis from Eagles beat writers with our live stream and open thread below:

