More Sports:

October 26, 2022

Report: Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Robert-Quinn-Bears-Eagles Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports

Former Bears and current Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sacking Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded a fourth-round pick for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn (32), according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The Eagles already have good edge rushers in Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick, but their depth took a hit when they lost Derek Barnett for the season. Robert Quinn could add some juice to the Eagles' pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017 or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. They will hope he's more like Long than Kerrigan.

Quinn racked up 18.5 sacks on a bad Bears team in 2021, but his career production has been a bit of a roller coaster ride over the years.

081122RobertQuinn

Quinn has been very quiet in 2022, posting just 8 tackles and one sack. 

On the financial side, Quinn has salaries of $12,800,000 in 2022, $13,900,000 in 2023, and $12,900,000 in 2024. The Eagles would not take a dead money hit if they cut or traded him at any point going forward. Just as importantly, the Eagles won't have to move money around to fit Quinn under the cap, as the Bears are reportedly picking up a chunk of his salary:

Six days remain until the November 1 trade deadline, and Howie Roseman may not be done.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Robert Quinn

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

Three takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz debate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race
Fetterman Oz Debate Main

Sponsored

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Opinion

Most Americans do trust scientists and science-based policy-making, Pew research shows
Scientific Trust Fauci.jpg

Sixers

Post-honeymoon thoughts on the Sixers' first four games of the season
James-Harden-Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers_102522_USAT

Food & Drink

Heavy Metal Sausage Co. in South Philly wants you to try real charcuterie
Pat Alfiero Heavy Metal Sausage

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved