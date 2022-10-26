Report: Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded a fourth-round pick for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn (32), according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Eagles already have good edge rushers in Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick, but their depth took a hit when they lost Derek Barnett for the season. Robert Quinn could add some juice to the Eagles' pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017 or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. They will hope he's more like Long than Kerrigan.

Quinn racked up 18.5 sacks on a bad Bears team in 2021, but his career production has been a bit of a roller coaster ride over the years.

Quinn has been very quiet in 2022, posting just 8 tackles and one sack.

On the financial side, Quinn has salaries of $12,800,000 in 2022, $13,900,000 in 2023, and $12,900,000 in 2024. The Eagles would not take a dead money hit if they cut or traded him at any point going forward. Just as importantly, the Eagles won't have to move money around to fit Quinn under the cap, as the Bears are reportedly picking up a chunk of his salary:

Six days remain until the November 1 trade deadline, and Howie Roseman may not be done.

