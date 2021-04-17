NFL trade rumors: Eagles considering a move back into top 10

The Eagles lost to Washington in a controversial way, way back in Week 17 (it seems like years ago now) when Doug Pederson tossed Nate Sudfeld into a losing effort for the Eagles, helping them to clinch a 4-11-1 record and the No.6 pick in the NFL Draft.

With the much-anticipated event now less than two weeks away, the Eagles currently hold the No. 12 pick, after they made a deal to move back and add some ammo for 2022 in the form of Miami's first round pick that year.

The move was not a favorite amongst Eagles fans, many of whom were hoping the Birds might have a chance at one of the two top offensive prizes in tight end Kyle Pitts or stud wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The move to 12 all but assures they'll take either one of the next tier of receivers in Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith — or a defensive player.

But that's all assuming the team stays at 12.

Reporting on Friday revealed that, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig, Philly is now kicking the tires in once again picking inside the top 10.

As for the trade market, the Eagles are exploring a move into the top 10 despite having just dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Having acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins, the Eagles could move up and still net more assets. [The Athletic]

Standing goes on to say that Detroit could be the trade partner to make the deal happen.

"One senior executive said the Lions are looking for another deal and trying to move down from No. 7," he says in the piece.



Not surprisingly, the Howie Roseman rumor machine has its hands in yet another jar. The idea of moving back and then moving back up in the same first round is a little unusual, but it already happened this offseason (with the help of Roseman and the Eagles).

The Dolphins traded the No. 3 pick to the 49ers not long before they also traded No. 12 to the Eagles to get back to No. 6. Roseman could be pondering a similar move — and if he is able to consummate a transaction that doesn't require the Eagles to give up one of their three potential first round picks in 2022 (assuming the Carson Wentz trade results in a conditional first coming to Philadelphia), it could be a net win for the Birds.

The perfect recipe could be in place with as many as five quarterbacks expected to be in play inside the top 10 — which could give the Eagles a shot at whomever they desire if they pounce back into mix earlier in the draft.



Philly has 11 picks right now, so they certainly have the maneuverability to jump back into the top 10 based on volume alone. But the question remains the same as it did when the Eagles made their initial decision to drop back to 12 — is the caliber of player that much different (assuming Pitts and Chase are off the board) at pick No. 7?.

Still, it's nice to know the Eagles are maintaining as much flexibility as possible. We just have no idea which players in the meat of the first round mock draft are at the top of their draft board.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports