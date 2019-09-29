More Sports:

September 29, 2019

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 4

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Saints will try to slow down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, the main course was Thursday night, when the Birds took care of business in a huge road win over the Green Bay Packers, when they were staring a 1-3 record in the face. Today, the rest of the NFL's slate of games is merely the dessert.

In case you missed our Week 4 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Titans at Falcons
  2. Patri*ts at Bills
  3. Chiefs at Lions
  4. Raiders at Colts
  5. Chargers at Dolphins
  6. Washington at Giants
  7. Browns at Ravens
  8. Panthers at Texans

Later games

  1. Buccaneers at Rams
  2. Seahawks at Cardinals
  3. Vikings at Bears
  4. Jaguars at Broncos

Sunday Night Football

  1. Cowboys at Saints

Monday Night Football

  1. Bengals at Steelers

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

