NHL Draft 2019 tracker, live stream, open thread: What will the Flyers do with 11th pick?

It's won't be nearly as celebrated as Thursday Night's NBA Draft was, and it's not quite as mundane as the MLB's 40-round marathon that took place a few weeks ago. But it's no less important as the NHL will welcome a new class of players in Friday night's draft.

Aside from the top two picks, there are not many household names in the field, and mock drafts have the Flyers going every which way with their selection in the middle of the first round.

The Flyers have been building toward this for a few weeks. And now it's here.

Philly will pick 11th tonight, sometime after 8 p.m. ET as the draft kicks off its first round in prime time.

Rounds 2-through-7 will continue Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

And hopefully Shayne Gostisbehere will still be a Flyer when the team introduces it's newest star.

