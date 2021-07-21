More Sports:

July 21, 2021

Report: Kraken pass on Voracek, JVR in expansion draft; take Flyers' Carsen Twarynski instead

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Carsen-Twarynski-Flyers_072121_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Forward Carsen Twarynski is reportedly headed to Seattle.

It was gearing up for a big farewell this week, with the Flyers dangling well-known veterans like Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk, Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Braun in front of the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken, ahead of the expansion draft on Wednesday night. 

The overwhelming belief was that Seattle was going to pluck JVR from the Flyers, a year after the one-time member of the Orange and Black was reunited with the team that drafted him, and get themselves a veteran presence with plenty of NHL experience. Some thought they may take Voracek or Braun or Gostisbehere, but either way it was looking like the Flyers, just a couple of days after trading for defenseman Ryan Ellis, would be using this opportunity to open up some salary cap space ahead of bigger offseason moves.

But it turns out the Kraken had plans of their own, opting to select Carsen Twarynski instead, according to Frank Seravalli. 

That's certainly an interesting turn of events. 

On one hand, Chuck Fletcher will now be forced to find that cap relief elsewhere, especially if there's another big trade brewing. For example, some were speculating the Kraken would select Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues in the expansion draft, with reports being that they would then re-route the forward to another team like the Flyers, who are on his list of potential trade destinations.

On the other hand, the Flyers won't be losing any of their big-name players, and will instead be sacrificing to the expansion draft gods Carsen Twarynski, who is only 23 years old but has appeared in just 22 games for the Flyers over two seasons after being selected 82nd overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. 

Speaking of the actual draft, that will take place in just two short days, with the first round kicking off on Friday night. The Flyers, who currently hold the 14th overall pick, should have a lot of options, and the consensus is that they'll be looking to add offense. It's worth wondering whether or not this expansion draft surprise throws any wrinkles into Chuck Fletcher's plan. 

Meanwhile, the expansion draft kicks off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2, although it appears that the majority of the picks will be known by then. 

MORE: NHL mock draft roundup: Who will the Flyers take with the 14th pick? | Flyers trade Nolan Patrick, Phil Myers for defenseman Ryan Ellis

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be looking for Fletcher Cox trade opportunities
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_sack_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022040.jpg

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Government

Kenney's refusal to declare gun violence a public emergency is 'a slap in the face,' activist says
Kenney Gun Violence

Children's Health

Living near green spaces boosts mental health of city children, study finds
Mental Health Green Spaces

Arts & Culture

Time Magazine names Philadelphia one of the world's 100 greatest places
Time Magazine World's Greatest Places 2021

Entertainment

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved