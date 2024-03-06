NHL trade rumors: Flyers 'likely' to trade defenseman Sean Walker

Yes, it's supposed to be a rebuild.

Yes, the Flyers intend to contend for a Stanley Cup in the coming years — not this year.

But with the club currently holding the third guaranteed playoff spot in the Metropolitan division and a brutal schedule just over the horizon, there is just no way that GM Daniel Briere can just sit on the sidelines and stand pat ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline. Right?

The team will certainly do nothing to sacrifice its future. They will not be selling the farm to bring in the goal scorer they need to get to the promised land. And while it is tempting for them to poke around at a back up goalie or for some depth for a stretch run, this team doesn't look ready to buy.

Is there is a way they can both keep the team intact for a playoff run while also getting stronger for the future?

It seems as though that's what The Athletic's NHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes. In an article laying out the players most rumored to be on the block right now. Flyers defenseman Sean Walker gets some ink.

In 63 games, Walker is +9, and has 22 points from the blue line and has skated a career high 19:39 on the ice during his first season in Philadelphia. With some youth behind him and players working back from injury, the 29-year-old is expendable.

Finally on Tuesday I’m told action started to pick up with teams circling back and getting more serious on Walker. That doesn’t mean he will for sure get dealt as the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t moving him for what they deem to be a lackluster return. But I think it’s more likely than not he does get moved. It’s been quiet for a few days between the Flyers and Walker’s camp on extension talks. I think the Flyers will circle back one last time there. So all the balls are up in the air, but the word on Tuesday is that calls with teams were gaining traction. The Flyers still want a first-round pick. Can they get it? The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Oilers have kept tabs with Philly, including over the last few days. [The Athletic]

Walker is being paid $3.5 million this season and, as Lebrun mentioned, it sounds like extension talks have broken down. It also sounds like the asking price is pretty high.

If the price is right, Briere will try and walk a tightrope this week — contending while also building for the future.

The deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports