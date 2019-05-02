Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will always have a figurative home in the Philadelphia area, but he's officially making his exit now that he's a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Foles, 30, has listed his Haddonfield, New Jersey, home for sale at a price of $799,000, according to a listing at real estate website Zillow.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located at 32 Hutchinson Avenue, about a 25 minute drive from Philadelphia.

At more than 4,000 square feet, the house includes oak hardwood flooring, a large dining room with a Juliette balcony, a finished basement and a concrete patio.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, including $50.125 million in guarantees. There's also no state income tax in Florida. It seems safe to say Foles and his family will have every option at their disposal to find a nice place to live down there.