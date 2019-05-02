More News:

May 02, 2019

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale

Super Bowl MVP's property in South Jersey hits market for $799,000

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate NFL
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY SPORTS, File

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hoists the Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will always have a figurative home in the Philadelphia area, but he's officially making his exit now that he's a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Foles, 30, has listed his Haddonfield, New Jersey, home for sale at a price of $799,000, according to a listing at real estate website Zillow.

RELATED: Former Eagles QB Nick Foles reveals favorite Philly restaurant

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located at 32 Hutchinson Avenue, about a 25 minute drive from Philadelphia.

Foles Haddonfield HomeSource/Zillow

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles lists Haddonfield, New Jersey home for sale at 32 Hutchinson Avenue.

At more than 4,000 square feet, the house includes oak hardwood flooring, a large dining room with a Juliette balcony, a finished basement and a concrete patio.
Dining room Nick FolesSource/Zillow

Dining room at Nick Foles' former home in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Foles Patio HaddonfieldSource/Zillow

Patio at Nick Foles' former home in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Compared to the local homes of other pro athletes — Terrell Owens, for example — Foles' house is relatively modest. That jibes with his personality, but it's also a reflection of his circumstances. Foles previously lived in the area during his first stint in Philadelphia and then returned in 2017 without any idea that he was about to make history here.

Nick Foles main kitchenSource/Zillow

Kitchen at Nick Foles' former home in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Haddonfield is a nice neighborhood already, but for the privilege of saying you live in the home of an Eagles legend, the price feels justified.

Basement Nick FolesSource/Zillow

Basement at Nick Foles' former home in Haddonfield, New Jersey.


Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, including $50.125 million in guarantees. There's also no state income tax in Florida. It seems safe to say Foles and his family will have every option at their disposal to find a nice place to live down there.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate NFL Haddonfield New Jersey Nick Foles Super Bowl Lii Eagles Jaguars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved