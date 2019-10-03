Nightmare Before Tinsel: Photos from the Halloween pop-up bar's preview party

No need to go batty looking for the best Halloween selfie spot at Nightmare Before Tinsel, one of two Halloween-themed pop-up bars to debut in Philadelphia this fall.

That's because because nearly every inch of the place is filled with ghoulish fun, particularlly the 1001 eyes staring back at you inside the Haunted Dollhouse, an area stacked with hundreds disembodied doll heads.

Nightmare Before Tinsel is at 116 S. 12th St. in Center City, inside former home of Simpson's Jewelry in Center City's Midtown Village. The bar opens 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 and it will be serving fun and fright through Oct. 31.

On Tuesday, Teddy Sourias, owner of Craft Concepts Group which is operating Nightmare Before Tinsel, invited friends and family to a spirited preview party to enjoy the spooky setting while drinking quirky cocktails like Pumpkin Patch and the Undertaker. Check out the photos below:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Melissa Leonard, left, dressed as Daphne from 'Scooby-Doo' and daughter Madison Leonard, dressed as Velma, also from the show, attend the preview party for Nightmare Before Tinsel, the Halloween-themed bar in Center City, on Oct. 1, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Hank Henson is pictured with DJ Robert Drake, at the Nightmare Before Tinsel preview party on Oct. 1, 2019. Drake curated the music for the Halloween-themed bar at 16 S. 12th St. in Philadelphia.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Rachel Ortiga and Christopher Lorenc are photographed in the eye-popping, selfie room in the haunted doll house area at Nightmare Before Tinsel, the Halloween-themed bar in Center City, on October 1, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Laura Swartz poses with a friend during the Nightmare Before Tinsel preview party at the Halloween-themed bar in Center City on Oct. 1, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Lightning bug Latoi Storr attends the Nightmare Before Tinsel preview party at the Halloween-themed bar in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Pictured above is the area near the main bar at Nightmare Before Tinsel, a new Halloween-themed pop-up bar in Center City. The bar at 16 S. 12th Street opens to the public on Oct. 3, 2019, and will remain open until Oct. 31, 2019.