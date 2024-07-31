More News:

July 31, 2024

Montgomery County Police arrest 9 in alleged gun trafficking organization

The group was accused of illegally buying and selling firearms, as well as 3D-printing switch and silencer devices.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Police arrested nine allegedly involved in a gun trafficking ring, making and selling illegal firearms, switched and silencers. Officials say they put "silent machine guns" in the community.

Montgomery County Police have arrested nine men in connection with an illegal gun trafficking ring operating out of Pottstown. 

Michael Needling, 28; Keith Chaney, 26; James Hiller, 18; Desmond Bennett, 32; Maleec Borders, 23; Ryan Stoudt, 25; Horace Keiffer, 36; Lucas Groff, 28; and Nathaniel Arroyo, 27, were arrested Tuesday for buying and selling store-bought guns. They also 3D-printed and sold unregistered "ghost guns," silencers and switches, which converts a semi-automatic pistol into an automatic weapon. 

Investigators said that the organization was operating out of a home where seven of the suspects live as well as a storage unit, both in Pottstown. The 3D-printed items were printed at Groff's home in Boyertown and the purchased guns came from stores in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Columbia, Lehigh, Wayne and Westmoreland counties. Of the 31 guns purchased by the group, 17 have been recovered by police. The group made 41 illegal transfers in total. 

"Now we have ‘silent machine guns’ in our communities, some without serial numbers," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a statement. "The risk to community members and law enforcement officials across Montgomery County, across the commonwealth and across the United States is simply unmeasurable.”

Police first began investigating on Feb. 1 of this year after they were called to Pottstown Hospital where Hiller was being treated for a stab wound. Hiller said that the incident had taken place in Pottstown, but police later learned that it took place in Birdsboro when Hiller had been attempting to sell an illegal gun. He had been stabbed by the unknown buyer, and evidence suggested Chaney was with him at the time. 

At 18 years old, Hiller was not allowed to own or sell a gun, and the investigation into this sale expanded into the larger operation. Police looked at cell phone records, traced firearms purchases, surveillance footage, social media posts from the suspects and more to learn the extent of the trafficking. 

The group was arrested on a number of charges, including felony counts of criminal conspiracy, crimes committed with firearms, illegal sale or transfer of firearms and corrupt organization. 

