Ninja Bao owners are opening a sit-down restaurant in Fishtown

Owners of Ninja Bao are opening their first sit-down restaurant in Fishtown, bringing the favorites of the steamed buns eatery from Center City to the neighborhood.

Ninja Bao started as a to-go option in Suburban Station's underground concourse, serving ramen, Japanese Donburi bowls and Gyoza in addition to bao. The new location, called Bao Button, is located at 2401 Aramingo Ave. at the Fishtown Crossing shopping center. A soft opening started Thursday, owners announced on Instagram. An official grand opening date hasn't been released.

At Bao Button, diners can sit down or order to-go, and social media commenters cheered the expanded delivery network. The owners said they will be renaming the original location to Ninja Bao by Bao Button.

With the new store opening, leadership said it will be removing less popular options at both locations to improve working conditions for the kitchen staff, according to a post on Ninja Bao's website.

The new restaurant's menu includes three types of bao, mini soup bao, rice and udon bowls, gyoza and a kids menu, but it does not appear to include ramen and wonton, like the original location.



"The new menu will be more concise yet still feature your favorite flavors and our signature dishes. We will continue to strive for improvement, offering high-quality, reasonably priced food and service," the post said.

The Fishtown store will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the soft opening, which will go through March 1, and staff will be giving away free bao.