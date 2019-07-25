'Unruly' NJ Transit passengers caught on video, told to leave train in Belmar

Mayhem broke out on an NJ Transit train Wednesday evening, and a "brawl" involving younger passengers was caught on video before the passengers were told to leave the train.

The passengers involved in the melee reportedly were en route to a concert at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, according to News12. The band 311 performed at the Arts Center on Wednesday night.

In a video captured during the incident, the train in question appears to be substantially overcrowded. One rider is seen squeezed in the overhead luggage rack, while others are standing in the aisles and shoving each other:

NJ Transit officials confirmed that "unruly customers" were asked to leave a train on Wednesday night, according to Patch.

Belmar police and NJ Transit police both responded to a call of a "brawl" onboard, according to News12. The passengers reportedly were traveling from Bayhead to Long Branch, but were told to leave the train at Belmar.

According to News12, no arrests were made.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.