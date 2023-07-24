TikTok-famous 'no bones day' pug to be celebrated at City Winery

Between 2021 and 2022, millions of people turned to a senior pug to set the tone for their days.

Noodle the dog shot to internet fame through his TikTok videos, filmed and narrated by owner Jonathan Graziano in their New York City apartment. In them, Graziano would scoop the dog from his fluffy bed and attempt to stand him up. If he remained on all fours, it was a "bones day," a sign to seize opportunity and indulge. But if Noodle flopped back down, it was a "no bones day," an omen to take it easy and lie low.

Sadly, Noodle passed away on Dec. 2, 2022 at the age of 14. But Graziano is now celebrating his dog's life with a touring show, which stops at City Winery in Center City next month. Live Noodz: A Night of Noodle will feature Graziano sharing "the joys of caring for a geriatric king." The show includes never-before-told stories, exclusive videos and photos, stand-up and audience participation.

"Good morning everyone, happy Tuesday," a typical video went. "Noodle and I hope you're doing so well this morning, or at least I do for sure. Noodle and I are here with a reading. And it's a bones day today, look at that!

"It is very much a bones day and you know what that means: It means you gotta treat yourself. Get that chocolate chip tahini cookie. Don't think about if the tahini works. Just write those thank you notes, get them out of the way. And jump through that ring of fire! That was intense. You can just look at the ring. And have a great day."

Tickets are still available for the Aug. 8 show, although City Winery has already issued a "low ticket alert" on its website.

Earlier this summer, Graziano started a namesake fund for Noodle with the Humane Society of the United States. To date, it has raised nearly $31,000.



Tuesday, Aug. 8

7:30 p.m. | $30

City Winery

990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

