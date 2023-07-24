More Events:

July 24, 2023

TikTok-famous 'no bones day' pug to be celebrated at City Winery

Live Noodz: A Night of Noodle will feature stories, videos and stand-up about Noodle, who passed in late 2022

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Dogs
Noodle pug City Winery @citywineryphl/Facebook

Jonathan Graziano's senior pug Noodle became a TikTok star with his "bones day" or "no bones day" readings.

Between 2021 and 2022, millions of people turned to a senior pug to set the tone for their days.

Noodle the dog shot to internet fame through his TikTok videos, filmed and narrated by owner Jonathan Graziano in their New York City apartment. In them, Graziano would scoop the dog from his fluffy bed and attempt to stand him up. If he remained on all fours, it was a "bones day," a sign to seize opportunity and indulge. But if Noodle flopped back down, it was a "no bones day," an omen to take it easy and lie low. 

MORE: Tickets to WrestleMania 40 at the Linc go on sale next month

Sadly, Noodle passed away on Dec. 2, 2022 at the age of 14. But Graziano is now celebrating his dog's life with a touring show, which stops at City Winery in Center City next month. Live Noodz: A Night of Noodle will feature Graziano sharing "the joys of caring for a geriatric king." The show includes never-before-told stories, exclusive videos and photos, stand-up and audience participation.

"Good morning everyone, happy Tuesday," a typical video went. "Noodle and I hope you're doing so well this morning, or at least I do for sure. Noodle and I are here with a reading. And it's a bones day today, look at that! 

"It is very much a bones day and you know what that means: It means you gotta treat yourself. Get that chocolate chip tahini cookie. Don't think about if the tahini works. Just write those thank you notes, get them out of the way. And jump through that ring of fire! That was intense. You can just look at the ring. And have a great day."

@jongraz

another day another glaring truth

♬ original sound - Jonathan

Tickets are still available for the Aug. 8 show, although City Winery has already issued a "low ticket alert" on its website.

Earlier this summer, Graziano started a namesake fund for Noodle with the Humane Society of the United States. To date, it has raised nearly $31,000.

Jonathan Graziano - Live Noodz: A Night of Noodle

Tuesday, Aug. 8
7:30 p.m. | $30
City Winery
990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Dogs Philadelphia Comedy TikTok

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly cop hit by car while trying to disperse crowd on Broad Street
Officer Injured Car Meet

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies would 'love' to land Tommy Pham from Mets
Phillies-Mets-Tommy-Pham-Trade

History

West Philly community archaeology project aims to recover forgotten stories of the Black Bottom
Archaeology Project Black Bottom

Performances

Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up sets in Philly in October
Seinfeld Philly Shows

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved