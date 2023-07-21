More Events:

July 21, 2023

Tickets to WrestleMania 40 at the Linc go on sale next month

The WWE event comes to Lincoln Financial Field for a two-day showcase April 6-7

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Wrestlemania 40 Philly @WWE/Facebook

WrestleMania 40 will take over Lincoln Financial Field next spring. Pre-registration for tickets, which go on sale Aug. 18, is now live.

Get ready for pins, clotheslines and piledrivers: WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia now has a ticket sale date.

The Lincoln Financial Field will host the annual WWE event next spring on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Tickets will be available on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, but you can pre-register now for early access.

Exclusive ticket packages, which include premium seating and mixers with The Undertaker, are on sale now starting at $750. 

Philadelphia hasn't hosted WrestleMania since 1999, when Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated The Rock in the championship match. The 2024 event, which the WWE bills as a weeklong celebration, will also include Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and a Hall of Fame ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center, as well as fan gatherings at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WrestleMania 40

Saturday, April 6 | Sunday, April 7
Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

