Tickets to WrestleMania 40 at the Linc go on sale next month

July 21, 2023
Get ready for pins, clotheslines and piledrivers: WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia now has a ticket sale date.
The Lincoln Financial Field will host the annual WWE event next spring on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Tickets will be available on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, but you can pre-register now for early access.
Exclusive ticket packages, which include premium seating and mixers with The Undertaker, are on sale now starting at $750.
Philadelphia hasn't hosted WrestleMania since 1999, when Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated The Rock in the championship match. The 2024 event, which the WWE bills as a weeklong celebration, will also include Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and a Hall of Fame ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center, as well as fan gatherings at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
