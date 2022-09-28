More News:

September 28, 2022

Air quality near the junkyard fire in North Philly has returned to normal, city officials say

The Philadelphia Fire Department remains on the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze and douse hot spots

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
North Philly junkyard fire Philadelphia Fire Department/Twitter

A three-alarm junkyard fire ignited around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Titan Auto Recycling in North Philadelphia, causing an air quality emergency. Particulate matter levels reverted to normal by 9 p.m., city officials say.

It is safe for North Philadelphia residents to resume their typical activities after Tuesday night's three-alarm junkyard fire at Titan Auto Recycling caused an air quality emergency, the city's Department of Public Health said. 

Air quality tests showed the fire caused a rise in particulate matter – microscopic solids or liquids that can be inhaled and cause health issues – but levels had returned to normal by 9 p.m., city health officials said Wednesday afternoon. The tests did not identify any toxic compounds at the site of the fire. 

MORE NEWS: Nicholas Elizalde, 14, identified as football player killed in Roxborough High School shootings

The fire ignited around 5:30 p.m. at North Third Street and Sedgley Avenue. The dark smoke that billowed into the sky could be seen for miles. About 120 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department, including firefighters, medics and support personnel, responded to the scene.

Residents were urged to stay indoors, close windows and recirculate air with fans to protect themselves from poor air quality. The city also advised them to limit excessive activities, like running. Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

The fire was placed under control at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, but the fire department remained on the scene Wednesday to douse hot spots. This requires utilizing heavy equipment to move scrap and burned cars out of the way, according to Kathy Matheson, Communications Director for the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

"Members of our Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire in cooperation with the ATF, which is normal procedure for a multi-alarm fire," Matheson said in an email.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Philadelphia Health Air Quality North Philadelphia Smoke Firefighters

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Illness

Can COVID-19 trigger diabetes in children? Scientists aren't sure
diabetes and covid

Eagles

Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3
Brandon-Graham-Carson-Wentz-Eagles-Commanders-Week-3-20222

TV

Pizza Jawn owner puts his skills to the test on Hulu's new competitive cooking show
Pizza Jawn Manayunk owner competes Hulu show

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo prepares to welcome trick-or-treaters for annual family-friendly Halloween event
Boo at the Zoo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved