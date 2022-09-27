Three-alarm junkyard fire burns in North Philadelphia

Dark smoke could be seen for miles rising above the city late Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard fire raged in North Philadelphia.

The three-alarm fire ignited at Titan Auto Recycling at North Third St. and Sedgley Avenue around 5:30 p.m., NBC10 reported.

The fire was originally identified by the department as a two-alarm fire, before being upgraded to three-alarm, meaning 120 Philadelphia Fire Department members were sent to the scene, including firefighters, medics and support personnel.



Philadelphia Fire Department was at the scene since 5:25 p.m., according to their Twitter.

People are advised to avoid the area. SEPTA reported that some Regional Rail trains traveling north have lost power due to the fire. Some SEPTA lines, including Trenton, have been suspended due to the fire.

The Health Department is investigating a possible air quality event near the fire.

