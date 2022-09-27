More News:

September 27, 2022

Three-alarm junkyard fire burns in North Philadelphia

Dark smoke billowed into the sky late Tuesday afternoon from Third Street and Sedgley Avenue

Franki Rudnesky
Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Junkyard fire north philadelphia Staff Photo/PhillyVoice

A junkyard fire burned Tuesday afternoon at Third Street and Sedgley Avenue. The above photo shows smoke rising above buildings, as seen from University City.

Dark smoke could be seen for miles rising above the city late Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard fire raged in North Philadelphia.

The three-alarm fire ignited at Titan Auto Recycling at North Third St. and Sedgley Avenue around 5:30 p.m., NBC10 reported.

MORE: Four Roxborough High School football players shot near school, police say

The fire was originally identified by the department as a two-alarm fire, before being upgraded to three-alarm, meaning 120 Philadelphia Fire Department members were sent to the scene, including firefighters, medics and support personnel.

Philadelphia Fire Department was at the scene since 5:25 p.m., according to their Twitter.

People are advised to avoid the area. SEPTA reported that some Regional Rail trains traveling north have lost power due to the fire. Some SEPTA lines, including Trenton, have been suspended due to the fire.

The Health Department is investigating a possible air quality event near the fire. 

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

