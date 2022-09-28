Nicholas Elizalde, 14, identified as football player killed in Roxborough High School shootings

The 14-year-old football player who died Tuesday in an ambush shootings outside Roxborough High School has been identified as Nicholas Elizalde, a student at Walter B. Saul High School, Philadelphia police said Wednesday.

Elizalde attended Saul, the Philadelphia School District's agricultural high school also in Roxborough, but played football at the nearby school because Saul does not have its own team. He is one of five students who were shot as he and his teammates were walking back to the school after a scrimmage among the junior varsity teams from Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Multiple shots were fired at players as they walked from Roxborough's football stadium, headed north on Pechin Street. Initial information from police was that the gunmen had been in a light-green Ford Explorer and opened fire as the vehicle drove by. Other reports stated that as many as four gunman had exited a vehicle and then fled on foot after the shootings, which occured near Pechin Street and Fairway Terrace

City officials are expected to provide updates about the investigation at a briefing a 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Elizalde was shot once in the chest and was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

None of the other shooting victims have been identified, but they are all members of Roxborough High's football team. A letter from Roxborough High School principal Kristin Williams Smalley, posted on the high school's website Tuesday, said at least two of the boys shot were students at Roxborough.

Of the four students who survived the shootings, three were hospitalized: a 17-year-old shot once in the right arm and three times in the left leg; another 14-year-old who was shot once in the left thigh; and a 15-year-old boy struck once in the left leg. The fifth student was grazed by a bullet in the right ankle and treated at the scene, police said.

All three schools whose teams were playing in football scrimmage are open Wednesday, officials said.



Smalley wrote in her letter that the school district's Emergency/CrisisResponse Team would be at Roxborough on Wednesday to talk to students and staff who needed support. Parents of students concerned about changes in there children's behavior after the shooting can call 833-PHL-HOPE to reach the Philly HopeLine, a resource that connects families with mental health services.

There are multiple ways people with information about the shootings can contact investigators and provide anonymous tips: Call the district's Office of School Safety hotline at (215) 400-SAFE or send the information via email to ask@philasd.org; Submit a tip to Philadelphia police by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS; or provide police the information using this online form.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive for Tuesday's shooting, which brought grief and outrage to a community mostly spared from the most serious gun violence issues in Philadelphia.

"There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight," Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Tuesday. "Another young life has been cut short and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one. My deepest condolences go out to them."

Several Philadelphia Eagles players, including lineman Lane Johnson and wide receiver A.J. Brown, also tweeted about the shooting.

U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey also issued statements on the violence.

"This is devastating news. Children shouldn’t fear for their lives leaving their schools or sports practices," Toomey said. "My heart goes out to the Roxborough High School community."

“My prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Roxborough High School community," Casey said. "This is yet another horrible example of why we need more comprehensive gun legislation to protect our communities.”