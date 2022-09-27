Suspect arrested in connection with sexual assault, robbery of 71-year-old woman in East Mount Airy

The man wanted for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting a 71-year-old Philadelphia woman was arrested in North Carolina on this week, authorities said.

Multiple reports said Zyree Downing, 22, was in police custody on Monday night. According to FOX29, officers had tracked Downing to North Carolina, where he turned himself in.

On Sept. 15, at about 3:30 p.m., Downing allegedly entered the woman's home, on the 7400 block of Devon Street in East Mount Airy, through an unlocked door. He confronted the woman the woman and demanded money, police said.

When she refused, investigators allege Downing punched the woman in the head and back and chocked her. Then he allegedly forced her to remove her clothes and sexually assaulted her, police said.

"(Downing) repeatedly told her he was going to kill her, and she told my investigations that she is a strong woman who will survive, and she did. She has my respect, and today I think she's a hero." Capt. James Kearney, of the Philadelphia police told NBC Philadelphia.