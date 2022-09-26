More Culture:

September 26, 2022

Spataro's to sell pink cheesesteaks at Reading Terminal Market to benefit victims of domestic violence

Proceeds will go to A Woman's Place, the Bucks County-based community benefit organization

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cheesesteaks
Spataro's Pink Cheesesteaks Spataro's Cheesesteaks/Facebook

Spataro's will sell pink cheesesteaks at Reading Terminal Market through Oct. 15. Proceeds will support A Woman's Place, a Bucks County community organization that supports victims of domestic violence.

If you notice anyone eating a cheesesteak with pink cheese whiz on it at Reading Terminal Market over the next few weeks, don't freak out — it's not Pepto Bismol.

Spataro's Cheesesteaks, the 75-year-old staple at the Center City market, will begin drizzling pink cheese on steaks Tuesday to raise money for victims of domestic violence in Bucks County. The variation will be available at the shop through Oct. 15.

Alex Spataro, the shop's owner, explained that he'll be using American cheese with pink food coloring and will sell the pink cheesesteaks for $15 apiece.

Pink Cheesesteaks for a good cause! Beginning tomorrow, September 28th, and running through October 15th, we will be...

Posted by Spataro's Cheesesteaks on Monday, September 26, 2022

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to A Woman's Place, which is the only domestic violence community benefit organization in Bucks County.

"Right now, there are so many women in America facing so many different issues, and domestic violence is one that never goes away," Spataro said. "One of the most dangerous times in a woman's life is when she is pregnant. It can even be a primary catalyst for abuse. In these ensuing months, organizations like A Woman's Place will be critical in protecting the lives and well-being of women and children nationwide. Women in crisis need to have a place to turn when all other options are exhausted."

In addition to support groups and an emergency shelter, A Woman's Place offers prevention education, counseling, a 24-hour hotline and other programs to empower women faced with difficult circumstances.

On a typical day in the U.S., more than 20,000 phone calls are made to domestic violence hotlines. One in 4 women experience intimate partner violence or stalking and 1 in 7 have been injured by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Reports of domestic violence increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained at an elevated level. Federal funding for victim services provided by organizations like A Woman's Place has decreased in recent years, though legislation was passed last year to stabilize this federal support in the years ahead.

Spataro's is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located under the neon red Liberty Bell sign at Reading Terminal Market.

