Amazon Prime members can get exclusive deals during a new holiday sales event

An exclusive holiday-inspired event for Amazon Prime members will feature special sales from popular companies next month, the e-commerce company announced Monday.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be a two-day event from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, where prime members can shop thousands of deals from some of the most notable brands, including Peloton, New Balance, Hasbro, KitchenAid and Samsung.

"We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale, an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

The sales event had been rumored since June and is the first time the company has done two Prime Day-style events in a single year. Amazon will introduce a Top 100 list of 2022's most popular gift items, including a selection of electronics, clothing, kitchen appliances, toys and pet products.

Amazon has set up a link with early access for its members that details the items and sale prices of everything that will be on sale during the event.

The company introduced its original Prime Day in 2015 as a way to celebrate 20 years of business. The sale took place in July this year and subscribers across the world purchased 100,000 items each minute – saving over $1.7 billion dollars.

Those who have never signed up for Amazon Prime can take advantage of a 30-day trial and be eligible for the early access event. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month and can be purchased for $139 a year. College students can sign up for Prime Student, a $7.49 monthly subscription, or a one-time fee of $69.

Amazon also offers a discounted premium membership for qualifying government assistance recipients. People with SNAP EBT and Medicaid can enjoy Prime for $6.99 a month.

Members can set up personalized deal notifications for sale categories, which will send push notifications to their smart devices on any available deals.

Target recently announced a similar sales event of its own, called Target Deal Day. It will take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and will feature thousands of in-store and online deals to kick off the holiday shopping season.