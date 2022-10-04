Warrant issued for 16-year-old in connection with Roxborough High School shooting

Philadelphia police have identified a teen suspected to be one of six people involved in last week's shootings outside Roxborough High School, where a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were injured following a football scrimmage with two other high school teams.

Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, is wanted for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, gun charges and related offenses, police said Tuesday. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police did not provide specific details about Burney-Thorne's connection to the Sept. 27 shooting on the 4700 block of Pechin Street, which runs between the back of Roxborough High School and the school's football field. Investigators are looking for five shooters and a sixth person who was the getaway driver. Burney-Thorne is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

"Last week's shooting of children outside of Roxborough High School has devastated not only the victims and their families, but our entire city," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.. "While I am pleased that a suspect has been identified, there is still much more work to be done."

Source/Philadelphia Police Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, is wanted by Philadelphia police in connection with the fatal shooting outside Roxborough High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27

Police have not identified any of the other suspects in the shooting, but Outlaw suggested Wednesday that police are making progress in the investigation.

"We know who you are, we will find you, and we will take you into custody," Outlaw said. "See you soon.”



The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. as players from Roxborough High School's junior varsity football team were walking from the field back to the high school. They had just wrapped up a scrimmage with the teams from Northeast High School and Boys Latin High School.

As the players walked along Pechin Street near Fairway Terrace, headed to their locker room, five gunmen emerged from a parked SUV and fired more than 60 shots.

The SUV had been parked on Pechin Street for six minutes prior to the shooting, police said, leading investigators to believe the shooting was a targeted ambush. The vehicle, a stolen Ford Explorer, was recovered last week at a parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia and taken to a police impound lot.

Nicholas Elizalde, a student at nearby Walter B. Saul High School, the school district's agricultural high school, was fatally shot in the chest. Elizalde had just begun high school in the city and his family was planning to move from Havertown to Roxborough in December. He joined the Roxborough High football team because Saul doesn't have a team of its own. Police have described Elizalde as an innocent victim who appears to have been caught up in the hail of gunfire.

Three of the other boys who were shot also are members of Roxborough's junior varsity football team. The fourth shooting victim was a 17-year-old who does not attend Roxborough High School and is not a football player, police said. His connection to the shooters remains unclear, but investigators said believe the 17-year-old may have been the target.

After the initial gunfire, four of the five shooters got back into the SUV, which fled the scene. The remaining gunman chased the 17-year-old and continued firing until he ran out of bullets and then fled on foot, police said.

Last week, police released surveillance footage from the shooting,. The reward for information leading to arrests and convictions is up to $45,000.

Anyone with information about Burney-Thorne can contact Philadelphia police by calling or texting (215) 686-8477. Tips also can be submitted anonymously tip online.