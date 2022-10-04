Former Eagle LeGarrette Blount apologizes for punches thrown after youth football game

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, a key piece of the 2017 Super Bowl team, was involved in an altercation that came to blows Saturday night after a youth football game in Arizona. Police are investigating the incident and Blount apologized on Twitter after the video went viral.

Blount, 35, coaches the 12-and-under GCYFC Gators in Gilbert. The team had just wrapped up a game and the two youth squads were lined up to shake hands when a drone video appeared to show Blount in an agitated state. During the four-minute video, Blount repeatedly motioned toward the opposing coaches before sprinting at them.

Blount took a few swings in the ensuing scuffle before he was pulled away and the disturbance was broken up a few minutes later. It's not clear what led to the argument.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m., but by that time the fight was over. There were no injuries reported and authorities described Blount as "an involved party," TMZ reported.

On Monday night, Blount took responsibility for the incident, but said the video doesn't tell the whole story. He didn't elaborate on what got him so angry.

Blount is known to have a fiery personality that sometimes flares up on the field. In college, at the University of Oregon, he was suspended after he punched a Boise State University opponent following a game in 2009. He also punched a teammate during his first NFL preseason with the Tennessee Titans, when he was an undrafted rookie. The team downplayed the incident, but Blount was later released and picked up by the Buccaneers.