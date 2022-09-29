More News:

September 29, 2022

SUV used in Roxborough High School shooting found in Southwest Philly parking lot

Police are searching for five gunmen in Tuesday's ambush, which left one boy dead and injured four others after a football scrimmage

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Roxborough Shooting SUV Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

An SUV recovered in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night appears to be the vehicle used in Tuesday's shooting at Roxborough High School. Police are searching for five gunmen and the driver of the vehicle.

Philadelphia police have recovered the Ford Explorer believed to have been used in Tuesday's ambush shootings outside Roxborough High School, where a 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured following a football scrimmage with two other high school teams.

The SUV was located late Wednesday in a parking lot along the 6000 block of Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, the Inquirer reported. The lot is outside the Dream Boutique Adult Entertainment Center. The vehicle was taken to a police impound lot in Feltonville as authorities continue to search for five gunmen and the person who drove the vehicle during the attack.

The SUV was stolen earlier this year and had a temporary Delaware tag as a license plate.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video from the scene of the shooting near Pechin Street and Fairway Terrace, behind the high school. The SUV had been parked on Pechin Street for 6 minutes before the five gunmen exited the vehicle, firing 61 shots as a group of football players were returning from the field.

The gunfire killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde, a student at nearby Walter B. Saul High School and a member of Roxborough's junior varsity football team. Three of the other boys injured also played for the football team, along with a 17-year-old who authorities suspect may have been the target of the shooting, Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said Wednesday. The 17-year-old is not a student at Roxborough High School and he is not on the football team.

After the shooting, four of the five gunmen returned to the SUV, which fled the scene. The fifth gunman continued to chase down the 17-year-old, but ran out of bullets and fled on foot. 

Police have not made any arrests and are offering a $45,000 reward for information leading to the suspects.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but Smith said Wednesday that investigators don't believe it had anything to do with the the football scrimmage, which also included teams from Northeast High School and Boys Latin High School.

Authorities said on Wednesday are looking into whether there was an altercation at Roxborough High School earlier on Tuesday that may be connected to the shooting, but did not provide any further details.

The shooting has brought grief and outrage to a part of Philadelphia that has largely been spared the worst of the city's spiraling epidemic of gun violence. The Roxborough community will hold a public prayer vigil Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Gorgas Park, which is next to Gorgas Park.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Roxborough Crime Homicide Police

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved